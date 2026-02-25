First-of-Its-Kind National Educator Survey Reveals Both Promise and Peril in School Cell Phone Policies

Teachers report more face-to-face interaction as bell-to-bell bans spread, but laptops emerge as next challenge

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New findings from the first national study of school cell phone policies finds that as bell-to-bell phone bans expand across the country, many educators report noticeable changes in how students interact with one another and decreased phone usage in the classroom.

Recent data from Phones in Focus , a nonpartisan research initiative that aims to provide evidence-based recommendations for school phone policies that optimally support academic learning, healthy social relationships, and emotional well-being, show the share of schools with bell-to-bell phone bans in this national sample rose from 60% in the 2024–25 school year to 74% in 2025-26—one of the fastest shifts in school policy in recent years.

The findings draw on over 68,000 responses from educators representing approximately 17% of U.S. public schools, making this the largest teacher survey ever conducted on the topic. Educators report that the benefits of phone policies extend beyond academics to how students relate to each other socially.

"We're seeing meaningful patterns emerge in our data that reflect the national conversation around phones in schools," said Angela Duckworth, psychologist and one of the lead investigators of Phones in Focus. "For example, teachers are seeing students talk in hallways face-to-face and engage in the kind of social learning that can't happen through a screen."

At the same time, the survey highlights a new and largely unaddressed issue: laptops.

"On average, teachers estimate that a third of students in their classrooms are using laptops for personal reasons like texting or social media," Duckworth said. "Notably, this number doesn't seem to depend on the school cell phone policy, so I predict more districts and schools will begin debating how and when students are permitted to use laptops in the classroom."

Key Findings

Among the highlights, to date, the survey has found:

Bell-to-bell bans are becoming the norm. Between the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years, the proportion of schools with bell-to-bell bans in this national sample increased from 60% to 74%

Between the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years, the proportion of schools with bell-to-bell bans in this national sample increased from 60% to 74% High school policies are more permissive. Only about 5 in 10 high schools in this national sample have bell-to-bell policies, compared to 9 in 10 elementary and middle schools.

Only about 5 in 10 high schools in this national sample have bell-to-bell policies, compared to 9 in 10 elementary and middle schools. Laptops present a new challenge for distraction. On average, teachers in this national sample estimate that one in three students are using laptops at school for non-academic purposes like texting or social media.

On average, teachers in this national sample estimate that one in three students are using laptops at school for non-academic purposes like texting or social media. Benefits beyond the classroom. In open-ended survey responses, many teachers say stricter phone policies are reshaping social dynamics. "As an educator, it is nice to see students interacting [and] socializing with each other face to face. It makes the lunchroom louder," one teacher wrote. Another noted, "The [bell-to-bell ban] is much better. We have fewer discipline problems related to phones, and students are more engaged in class…they are learning to socialize again."

These interim findings arrive as educators, families, and policymakers continue to grapple with how personal devices affect student engagement, mental health, and social development. At least 34 states and the District of Columbia now have legislation that requires districts to ban or limit students' use of cellphones in schools, according to Education Week .

Call to Action

The resounding educator response to this voluntary survey reflects the urgency of this policy issue. However, many schools remain unrepresented. Public school educators—including principals, teachers, and other school personnel—are encouraged to complete the 5-minute survey at www.phonesinfocus.org . Responses received this academic year will enter educators into a giveaway for $500 gift cards. Also, all participants receive access to a real-time dashboard of how educators across the country are responding to the same questions.

The research team will follow this cross-sectional snapshot of the effects of school cell phone policies with longitudinal analyses of objective outcomes like attendance and test scores.

