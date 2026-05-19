First-of-its-Kind National Survey of Autistic Adults Reveals What Shapes Their Workplace Experience - and Where Employers Can Do Better

Survey by NEXT for AUTISM finds managers are the key driver of workplace experience for autistic employees

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey from NEXT for AUTISM, a leading nonprofit dedicated to transforming services for autistic adults, offers one of the first comprehensive looks at workplace experience from the perspective of autistic employees themselves – revealing the everyday practices that support autistic employees – and the gaps that stand in the way.

Based on responses from more than 400 currently or recently employed autistic adults across the U.S., the data finds that the most important factor shaping success for autistic employees isn't workplace policy – it's their direct manager.

The data shows that employees are turning to managers, not HR, as their primary point of trust: 49% report disclosing their autism diagnosis to a manager or supervisor, compared to 44% who disclose to HR. Simultaneously, nearly 8 in 10 respondents say their manager trusts them, and that relationship shapes whether employees feel safe communicating how they work, accessing support, and contributing fully at work.

The report, Inside the Autistic Workforce: A National Survey of Autistic Employees on Their Workplace Experience – and What Employers Need to Know, was developed by NEXT for AUTISM in partnership with Sago and funded by the Anita Bhatia Foundation for Tomorrow. It captures insights from autistic employees working across industries – from data scientists and occupational therapists to bartenders, paramedics, and overnight restockers – and offers a clear blueprint for the conditions that help autistic employees contribute, perform, and stay at work. Uniquely, the survey was developed in collaboration with autistic and neurodivergent staff, advisors, and subject-matter experts to ensure that the questions and analysis reflected authentic workplace realities.

The findings challenge long-held assumptions about disclosure, accommodations, performance, and retention. They show that the conditions shaping workplace experience are often neither complex nor costly, but instead rooted in how managers communicate, build trust, and adapt to individual needs.

"Managers are the difference between success that's sustainable and success that quietly drains," said Gillian Leek, CEO of NEXT for AUTISM. "Autistic employees are already contributing across the workforce, but too often they're doing it while managing challenges that go unseen. When managers build trust and make it easier for employees to communicate how they work, that's when organizations get the full value of the talent they've hired."

Key findings from the survey include:

Many Autistic Employees Are Contributing at a Cost

While many respondents report strong workplace outcomes, the findings reveal a critical tension: performance is often sustained through significant, invisible effort.

72% feel fairly compensated

70% say their role matches their abilities

73% feel supported and respected at work

At the same time:

80% report masking and emotional exhaustion as a challenge

More than half cite sensory demands and communication overload as highly challenging

For many autistic employees, doing well at work doesn't come without a cost. Masking behaviors—suppressing natural responses, scripting interactions, and managing sensory overload—can consume as much mental energy as the job itself.

Managers Are the Difference Between Stability and Chronic Strain

Throughout the data, one factor stands out above all others: the direct manager.

Managers shape whether employees feel safe disclosing their diagnosis, asking for support, and working in ways that align with their strengths. In practice, this makes managers – not policies – the front line of inclusion, retention, and performance.

The practices autistic employees associate with effective managers: empathy, active listening, clear communication, willingness to accommodate, and consistent follow-through – are the fundamentals of competent leadership. In return, managers are rewarded with loyal, dedicated, and creative employees.

The Hidden Gap in Workplace Support

The survey highlights a gap between the availability of workplace support and employees' ability to access it.

41% don't know what supports are available without disclosing

36% are unfamiliar with the range of workplace accommodations once hired

31% are unfamiliar with legal rights to reasonable accommodations

As a result, many employees manage challenges independently, even when support is available. Nearly 7 in 10 respondents report relying on support outside of work to navigate workplace expectations and sustain employment.

Notably, respondents report turning to social media for workplace guidance and support at rates comparable to therapists and professional support providers.

Workplace Experiences Are Not Equal

Certain groups consistently report more acute challenges. Autistic women face a workplace environment that is consistently less responsive to how they communicate and what they need:

54% are unsure how or when to disclose (vs. 32% of men)

53% feel safe being themselves at work (vs. 73% of men)

48% fear being labeled/stereotyped (vs. 35% of men)

A Clear Path Forward for Employers

The survey findings show that hiring is just the beginning. What shapes whether autistic employees contribute fully and stay in their jobs is the day-to-day reality of how workplaces actually operate. The report offers employer recommendations that can make an immediate difference:

Equip managers to communicate clearly, build trust, and adapt to different working styles

Make support visible before employees have to ask for it

Build clear expectations, flexibility, and predictable structures into everyday work

Listen to your autistic employees and treat their feedback as data, not complaints

"These are the fundamentals of how good workplaces operate," said Leek. "When organizations get this right, they don't just support autistic employees, they create environments where all people can succeed."

The full report is available at NEXTforAUTISM.org/SurveyReport. A companion infographic is available.

About the Report

Completed in 2026, this survey was developed and led by NEXT for AUTISM, in partnership with Sago, a global research firm, and funded by the Anita Bhatia Foundation for Tomorrow. It includes responses from 417 autistic adults ages 21–60 across industries, roles, and career stages, including individuals with diverse communication styles and support needs. The survey was developed with autistic and neurodivergent staff, advisors, and subject-matter experts to ensure that both the questions and the analysis reflected authentic workplace experiences.

About NEXT for AUTISM

NEXT for AUTISM transforms the national landscape of services for people with autism by strategically designing, launching, and supporting innovative programs. We believe that individuals with autism deserve to live fulfilling, productive lives when supported by excellent services and connected to their communities. We continually ask, what's next for autism? Learn more at NEXTforAUTISM.org.

Media Contact

Colleen Martin

Zer0 to 5ive, for NEXT for AUTISM

[email protected]

SOURCE NEXT for AUTISM, Inc