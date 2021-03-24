First of Its Kind, Online Community for Cyclists Open for Founding Memberships

LONGMONT, Colo., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 Buck Bike Club, LLC—an online community created by cyclists, for cyclists—launched this week to the international cycling community. With pre-registrations from 36 states and 15 countries, 10 Buck Bike Club is now open to individual and business members wishing to engage and interact with other cyclists.

The Most Valuable 10 Bucks in Cycling.

Created to provide a virtual home base for all things cycling, 10 Buck Bike Club (www.10buckbikeclub.com) brings together content, resources, and perks/discounts that previously could be accessed only through a myriad of websites, social networks, and apps. By offering this content in one online community, 10 Buck Bike Club offers a dedicated space for anyone who loves to ride a bike. "I grew tired of searching multiple sites, groups, and social media platforms to make connections and get answers to questions I have as an ultra-cyclist," said co-founder, Rick Zwetsch who is currently training for Race Across the West 2021 and Race Across America 2022. "With this open, inclusive platform—memberships start at just $10/year—we will engage cyclists from around the world who can get what they need from each other, all in one place."

10 Buck Bike Club will rely on user-generated content from riders of all ages, abilities, and types while also providing curated events, offers, and opportunities from business partners and bicycle advocacy organizations around the world. Learn more about membership types and benefits at: https://www.10buckbikeclub.com/page/membership. Founding memberships are open through May 31, 2021.

About 10 Buck Bike Club, LLC

10 Buck Bike Club, LLC (www.10buckbikeclub.com) is an online community created by cyclists for cyclists. The company offers a platform for members to interact with each other and with brands and products to build skill, connections, and ideas related to bikes and cycling.

About the Co-Founders

Caryn Capriccioso and Rick Zwetsch are life-long cyclists, business, and life partners based in Longmont, Colorado. They have spent their careers bringing people together around causes and issues they believe in including co-founding Impact Hub Boulder and the Colorado Nonprofit Social Enterprise Exchange—two in-person communities focused on the impact/social change space. 10 Buck Bike Club is their first foray into creating an online community space leveraging their experience and their passion for getting (and keeping!) people moving on bikes.

