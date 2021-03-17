First-of-Its-Kind Pandora Experience Gives T-Mobile Customers Exclusive Benefits

"Pandora and T-Mobile have built on our longstanding relationship to create an exciting new way for T-Mobile customers to discover, share, and enjoy the music and podcasts they love most," said Denise Karkos, CMO of SiriusXM, the parent company of Pandora. "We've combined Pandora's personalized listening experience with exclusive access to a special selection of must-hear SiriusXM audio entertainment, along with ad-free radio weekends, to deliver even more for T-Mobile customers."

"We're rolling out the magenta carpet once again for T-Mobile customers giving more free benefits and even more value through partnerships with today's best brands," said T-Mobile CMO Matt Staneff. "Now more than ever, we recognize the power that music has to connect communities. Today marks another exciting step in our relationship with Pandora, offering T-Mobile customers a new, supercharged version of a brand they already love. At T-Mobile, it's about getting more value on us — just for being with us."

Pandora with ad-free radio weekends for T-Mobile includes the classic free Pandora experience with personalized music stations that can be custom-tuned with its innovative new Modes feature and a rich selection of podcasts with tens of thousands of shows across all genres including original series from SiriusXM, Stitcher and Marvel. Plus:

Ad-free Pandora music stations each weekend

Special "Top Tracks" music stations powered by SiriusXM, featuring songs curated from popular SiriusXM channels including The Highway, Hits 1, The Heat , and 90s on 9

, and Exclusive access to SiriusXM original podcasts like Exit 209 with Storme Warren and Unboxing the 90s

and Early access to new episodes of SiriusXM podcasts on Pandora including The Hoda Show, Sway's Interviews, Fierce Women in Music, Binge Guide, and The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham

Now, how to get it all? Download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app (for Android or iOS) and starting Tuesday, March 23, save and redeem the Pandora offer to then open or download the Pandora app. Then, create or log into your Pandora account for access to exclusive SiriusXM music stations and podcasts, and watch a short message each week to enjoy ad-free radio all weekend long.

For more information on T-Mobile Tuesdays, head to https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/t-mobile-tuesdays.

Qualifying service required for T-Mobile Tuesdays. Save and redeem in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app by December 31, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Limit 1 offer/qualifying T-Mobile and Sprint subscriber. Offer & unused Ad-free weekend time cannot be transferred, sold, or redeemed for cash or credit. Must be a U.S. resident, 18+ and have an active Pandora account to redeem Offer. This Offer cannot be combined with any other offer, discount, or promotion. Void where prohibited. Offer may not be available on certain consumer devices or products. Subject to full Offer Terms, available on the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora's properties reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio – music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

About Pandora

Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. Pandora provides consumers a uniquely-personalized music and podcast listening experience with its proprietary Music Genome Project® and Podcast Genome Project® technology. Pandora is also the leading digital audio advertising platform in the U.S. Through its own Pandora service, its AdsWizz platform, and third party services, such as SoundCloud, the Company connects brands to the largest ad-supported streaming audio marketplace in the country. Pandora is available through its mobile app, on the web at www.pandora.com, and integrations with more than 2,000 connected products.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: the COVID-19 pandemic is adversely impacting our business; we face substantial competition and that competition is likely to increase over time; our efforts to attract and retain subscribers and listeners, or convert listeners into subscribers, which may not be successful, and may adversely affect our business; we engage in extensive marketing efforts and the continued effectiveness of those efforts is an important part of our business; we rely on third parties for the operation of our business, and the failure of third parties to perform could adversely affect our business; we may not realize the benefits of acquisitions and other strategic investments and initiatives; a substantial number of our Sirius XM subscribers periodically cancel their subscriptions and we cannot predict how successful we will be at retaining customers; our ability to profitably attract and retain subscribers to our Sirius XM service as our marketing efforts reach more price-sensitive consumers is uncertain; our business depends in large part on the auto industry; failure of our satellite would significantly damage our business; our Sirius XM service may experience harmful interference from wireless operations; our Pandora ad-supported business has suffered a substantial and consistent loss of monthly active users, which may adversely affect our Pandora business; our failure to convince advertisers of the benefits of our Pandora ad-supported service could harm our business; if we are unable to maintain revenue growth from our advertising products, particularly in mobile advertising, our results of operations will be adversely affected; changes in mobile operating systems and browsers may hinder our ability to sell advertising and market our services; if we fail to accurately predict and play music, comedy or other content that our Pandora listeners enjoy, we may fail to retain existing and attract new listeners; privacy and data security laws and regulations may hinder our ability to market our services, sell advertising and impose legal liabilities; consumer protection laws and our failure to comply with them could damage our business; failure to comply with FCC requirements could damage our business; if we fail to protect the security of personal information about our customers, we could be subject to costly government enforcement actions and private litigation and our reputation could suffer; interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems could impair the delivery of our service and harm our business; the market for music rights is changing and is subject to significant uncertainties; our Pandora services depend upon maintaining complex licenses with copyright owners, and these licenses contain onerous terms; the rates we must pay for "mechanical rights" to use musical works on our Pandora service have increased substantially and these new rates may adversely affect our business; our use of pre-1972 sound recordings on our Pandora service could result in additional costs; failure to protect our intellectual property or actions by third parties to enforce their intellectual property rights could substantially harm our business and operating results; some of our services and technologies may use "open source" software, which may restrict how we use or distribute our services or require that we release the source code subject to those licenses; rapid technological and industry changes and new entrants could adversely impact our services; we have a significant amount of indebtedness, and our debt contains certain covenants that restrict our operations; we are a "controlled company" within the meaning of the NASDAQ listing rules and, as a result, qualify for, and rely on, exemptions from certain corporate governance requirements; while we currently pay a quarterly cash dividend to holders of our common stock, we may change our dividend policy at any time; and our principal stockholder has significant influence, including over actions requiring stockholder approval, and its interests may differ from the interests of other holders of our common stock; if we are unable to attract and retain qualified personnel, our business could be harmed; our facilities could be damaged by natural catastrophes or terrorist activities; the unfavorable outcome of pending or future litigation could have an adverse impact on our operations and financial condition; we may be exposed to liabilities that other entertainment service providers would not customarily be subject to; and our business and prospects depend on the strength of our brands. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Media contact for SiriusXM/Pandora:

Jason Roth, [email protected]

Media contact for T-Mobile US, Inc.:

[email protected]

Source: SiriusXM

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.com

