First-Of-Its Kind Plant-Based Awesome Bacon Burger Debuted By Sweet Earth Foods

The Sweet Earth® Awesome Bacon Burger is a deliciously smoky plant-based burger infused with vegan bacon bits. Made of textured pea protein, this plant-based burger contains 26g of protein per serving (27% DV) and is non-GMO project certified. The burger will be hitting shelves of HEB starting this week with nationwide distribution increasing over the coming weeks.

"We are so excited to announce the release of the Awesome Bacon Burger as the first-ever vegan bacon burger, proving eating plant-based can be just as delicious as it is nutritious," said Vice President of Sweet Earth Foods, Jessica Vasisht. "The combination of the Awesome Burger and our award-winning Benevolent Bacon brings together two of our fan-favorite products into one delicious option that is perfect for summer grilling."

Expanding the brand's delicious, meat-free grilling options beyond its Awesome Burger and Mindful Chik'n, the Awesome Bacon Burger follows the announcement of two tasty Sweet Earth Sausages – the Green Chile Chedd'r and Chik'n Apple – that are now rolling available on retailer shelves nationwide:

Green Chile Chedd'r Sausage is a good source of protein (13g, 19% DV) and incorporates vegan chedd'r, habanero peppers, yellow peppers, and cilantro. The plant-based flavors of green chiles, chedd'r and sausage all come together in this plump and juicy sausage. Available at retailers including Whole Foods Market and Giant Food.

Chik'n Apple Sausage is a good source of protein (15g, 19% DV) and features apples, green onion, and spices. A perfect balance of plant-based chik'n, apple, onion, and seasoning. Plump, juicy, ready for the skillet or the grill – in recipes or on a bun. Available at retailers including HEB and Save Mart.

To show how these new products are a super flavorful and satisfying option for flexitarians, vegans and meat eaters alike Sweet Earth is teaming up with Chase Stokes, flexitarian and star of Netflix's summer sensation "Outer Banks," to invite his fans and followers to a virtual cookout. Fans can check out Chase's special event on his Instagram page on July 15.

The newest products follow Sweet Earth Foods' recent launch of eight new burritos and entrée bowls in June. More information on products and resources for plant-based grilling can be found at https://www.sweetearthfoods.com/grilling-plant-based/. For more information about other Sweet Earth products and to find these products near you, please visit https://www.sweetearthfoods.com/.

About Sweet Earth Foods:

Based in Moss Landing, California, Sweet Earth Foods is an award-winning and fast-growing vegetarian food innovator that brings consumers flavor-forward, sustainably-minded products. As a leader in the Modern Food Movement, their on-trend products feature global flavors and plant-based proteins like seitan (wheat-based), tofu and legumes like lentils, chickpeas and beans, and span three core platforms: entrees, breakfast and plant-based proteins, called Righteous Meats®. The company has won over health-conscious consumers with delicious, nutritious new takes on timelessly appealing foods. For more information, please visit www.SweetEarthFoods.com and connect with us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SweetEarthFoods.

