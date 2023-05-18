FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND, PORTABLE, POP-UP BIKE YARD AND FAMILY PLAY SPACE, PEDALYARD™, LAUNCHES IN HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA AND AT NORTH MIAMI AUDI DURING MAY 2023, NATIONAL BIKE MONTH (Addresses/Hours at End of Release)

MIAMI, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedal Yard™ delivers "old school" family bonding by combining a family-centric, screen-free, fun, safe space with a custom, learn-to-ride-a-bike technique that's getting kids 18-months to six-years-old pedaling. PedalYard™ provides all the gear and tools needed, including supportive coaches who help guide each child's adult (giving caregivers the confidence, tools and safe space needed to teach their child to ride). Coaches don't teach the kids to ride- their families do. Pedal-tographers will capture these milestone moments on video, so family members can put away their phones and be immersed in their child's never-unlearned, never-forgotten once-in-a-lifetime experience.



2-hour sessions cost $15 (specially priced for May/National Bike Month); includes 7 days of online access at PedalYard.com, enabling families to access tips and videos so they can practice at home, as well as special promotions from corporate partners like debt-solutions company, Debt.com

Gliders, bicycles and safety equipment can be affordably rented, purchased or families can bring their own



Training wheels and screen distractions are not permitted . PedalYard™ urges parents/grandparents/adults to #TrashThoseTrainingWheels

10% of sessions' proceeds will be donated to PedalYard™ 's philanthropic partner, NFLsistersInService.org , with collaboration and support from Don Silvestri and the local NFL Retired Players Association's South Florida Chapter.

For families with little ones who need more time to warm-up or a cozy place to rest between laps, PedalYard™ offers its unique PedalPorch™, a safe family play space complete with inflatable couches, bicycle rockers, art supplies and confidence-building picture books provided by partner, Books & Books of Coral Gables, Florida . Pedal Coaches lead fun, scheduled (optional) activities designed to further engage/bond kids and their grown-ups. One upcoming collaboration will be with the Humane Society of Greater Miami , teaching kids how to safely approach a pooch.

As kids ascend through the different bicycle riding levels- walking, gliding, pedaling- the bike park has designated areas for each step, as well as easy to spot/follow instructions and coaches for parents who would like a bit more guidance.

Even PedalYard™'s executive team is family-focused, driven by the Abrams family of Aventura, FL : Husband and wife co-creators Marc and Susan Abrams and their daughters.

As childhood obesity continues to climb and the number of kids who learn to ride bikes declines, PedalYard™'s proactive, young rider program was created to intervene before there's a problem; citing obesity prevention and lifelong wellness/habits. Strengthening family connections is the other core principle behind PedalYard™, where building core memories and reestablishing distraction-free, family play are paramount.

"When teaching a child to ride a bike, there is a huge difference between a child who is under six years old versus one who is older. We're focused on giving families the tools and confidence to proactively implement lifelong wellness habits from the time their kids can walk and balance on a bike. And we're giving them a cool, safe space to share in this milestone celebration and keep coming back."

Coming soon: Birthday Parties, Corporate Wellness Programs, "Mommy and Me" Classes

PEDALYARD LAUNCH LOCATIONS:

Saturdays: BIG WHEEL CYCLES: 7035 Taft Street, Hollywood, FL 33024: 8:30AM TO 1:30PM

Sundays: AUDI NORTH MIAMI: 1995 NE 142nd St, North Miami, FL 33181: 12PM to 5PM

