First-of-its-Kind Premium Messaging & Monetization App Quantum Pigeon™ Announces $2.2 M Seed Round & Exclusive Availability

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Quantum Pigeon™ (QP), the first premium messaging & monetization app designed for influencers and content creators, today announces the closing of a $2.2 million (USD) seed round and the limited release of its software product.

The seed investment which was over-subscribed came from notable individual investors as well as professional investment funds. Quantum Pigeon leverages the macro trends of creator monetization, secure and private messaging and the acceleration of online collaboration.

Alex Clark, CEO of Quantum Pigeon says, "The global messaging and monetization market is primed for reinvention as content creators are demanding a higher level of accountability from the world's leading tech companies and social media platforms. QP offers the market an unparalleled solution that enables content creators to take back ownership and complete control of their content, their brands and their time -- all while creating more value for themselves."

Quantum Pigeon is now offering early access to a select number of influencers and content creators for private beta testing. QP is fast-tracking its target to bring on board 100 influencers with a combined follower base of 50 million by early next year. Quantum Pigeon will be available to the market for general release in January 2021.

Clark adds, "The visionary team at QP is obsessed with leveraging digital technologies to transform the way personal brands interact with connected communities to help elevate the human experience. We share the core belief that everyone is an influencer."

Company Led By Proven Tech-Start-Up Entrepreneur

Quantum Pigeon is introduced to the market by seasoned technology innovator, Alex Clark, who was a Co-Founder and Chief Software Architect at Bit Stew Systems, the premier data integration platform for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). In 2016, Bit Stew was acquired by General Electric for $153 million (USD) and made waves by becoming one of the largest venture-backed exits in Canadian tech history.

Transforming How Content Creators Engage with Communities

Michael Allman, a highly-accomplished CEO and Chairman, with extensive experience in growing, restructuring, and optimizing business strategies and operations for Fortune 300 corporations and top-tier consulting firms, has joined Quantum Pigeon as an Advisor & Investor. Allman, says, "We are extremely pleased with the high demand for our seed round and believe this provides further validation that Quantum Pigeon's product is addressing a critical component of the burgeoning messaging market."

About Quantum Pigeon

Quantum Pigeon™ (QP) is the first premium messaging app designed to help lifestyle influencers and content creators more authentically engage with audiences to monetize their brands. Leveraging artificial intelligence and data analytics, QP offers content creators unprecedented privacy, security and control over their content and their brands. QP Messenger™ includes high-impact audience interaction and content distribution with multiple channels, profiles, privacy and control that is free for everyone. QP+® offers advanced features, automation, audience insights and trends by monthly subscription. QP Network™ features defined channels offering exclusive content, publishing and monetization made available through paid access. To learn more about Quantum Pigeon visit: https://quantumpigeon.com

