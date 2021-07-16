First-of-Its-Kind Soft Landing Space Tech Cohort to Take Place at Q Station in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Station, a collaborative workspace supported by the Air Force Research Laboratory and U.S Space Force will host its first-ever Soft Landing Space Tech Cohort to support emerging space and directed energy companies. This Cohort will provide startup companies with a unique opportunity to work alongside space leaders in New Mexico.

Soft Landing @ QStation

The Soft Landing Space Tech Cohort 2021 is taking applications now through Aug. 30, 2021 and is open to domestic and international companies with an emphasis in space and directed energy technology development. The Cohort is a year-long program that will begin in October of 2021. Selected companies will be given free workspace at Q station for a year, a paid university intern, connection to top U.S. space research and development hubs located in New Mexico, and a year of business assistance in government contracting, public relations, marketing and finance.

"We know that space technology companies are looking for ways to work with the Space Force and other government partners, and, from a government perspective, we need collaboration with the private sector to accelerate space innovation," said Gabe Mounce Director, Space Force Accelerators. "This Soft Landing program is a novel way for companies to connect directly with Space Force and Air Force leadership in one of the country's most dynamic space hubs and explore ways to grow their business fairly risk-free."

The Soft Landing Cohort program will give companies an opportunity to work in the New Mexico space ecosystem and connect to the cutting-edge technology and development being conducted on the ground in the state. Companies will be guided and given business assistance that will allow them to contract or work side by side with the country's leading scientists and engineers in the Air Force Research Laboratory and with new U.S. Space Command leadership. The vision of the Soft Landing Cohort is to help get the best space technology companies both domestically and internationally to work with or for the U.S. government's leaders in space technology to move innovation faster for the future.

"New Mexico is leading the country in space innovation but many companies just don't know much about doing business here or how they would get involved in our growing space ecosystem. We hope that the Soft Landing program will ease that transition and help companies get engaged quickly and effectively," said Randall Trask, Executive Director of Q Station and President of the New Mexico Trade Alliance.

Companies or startups interested in participating in the first Soft Landing Space Tech Cohort can apply online through Aug. 30, 2021. Applicants will be expected to move their team or a member of their team to Q Station in Albuquerque, New Mexico and participate in active programing and ecosystem-building activities sponsored by Q Station. Selected companies will be notified by Sept. 10, 2021. Space is very limited.

For more information and application details please visit www.qstation.tech.

About Q Station:

Q Station is partnership focused on driving high-tech economic development and new business opportunities to New Mexico. Partners include: The Air Force Research Lab, City of Albuquerque, The New Mexico Trade Alliance, New Mexico Tech University, NewSpace New Mexico and Global Ties Albuquerque.

Media Contact:

Toni Balzano

[email protected]

505-231-1488

Related Images

soft-landing-qstation.png

Soft Landing @ QStation

SOURCE Q Station