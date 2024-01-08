First-of-its-kind System Intends to Deliver Charging Ecosystem Players a Centralized Hub for Ongoing Compatibility Testing for the EV Industry

American Center for Mobility

YPSILANTI, Mich., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM,  Terbine and the American Center for Mobility (ACM) today announced the establishment of an industry-wide open-source platform to provide interoperability testing for vehicle and charger manufacturers, charging network operators and others who make up the "EV Ecosystem." The initiative's goal is to eliminate many of the problems plaguing the electric vehicle charging landscape.

EV Interoperability Clearing House
"It's not enough to simply switch plug formats if we want EV charging to be as seamless and dependable as pumping gas has been for decades," said Brenda Cucci, Senior Partner for Global Sustainability with IBM. "The industry needs a means to continually test all the elements involved with the 'electron supply chain' as software and hardware get updated, to ensure that consumers and commercial drivers have confidence in charging infrastructure. This is about accelerating the migration to zero-emission vehicles and the global reduction of greenhouse gas emissions," Cucci continued.

The Interoperability Clearing House (ICH), developed by technology providers IBM and Terbine, will enable manufacturers of both vehicles and chargers to test their latest software at ACM's main facility in Michigan as well as virtually. Leveraging state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, the platform is intended to bring ongoing cross-product testing to the EV industry and will be open to participants from around the globe.

"It's time for the EV industry to have a platform for ensuring that everything works together all the time," says Reuben Sarkar, ACM CEO. "We are the ideal organization to offer that service to companies and government agencies wanting a neutral and open environment for testing."

A prevailing issue for EV drivers is synchronization errors caused by incompatibilities between the vehicles and the charging units. With Over-The-Air (OTA) software updating becoming common amongst vehicle and charger manufacturers, the problems with interoperability are increasing. The problems multiply as more EV and charging unit models come onto the market.

"Regardless of which connector the chargers and vehicles have – such as the Tesla-created North American Charging Standard, the physical plug is only one element, said David Knight, CEO of Terbine. "Most of the complexity is with how companies interpret the underlying 'handshake' protocols and other Realtime synchronization issues. The Interoperability Clearing House is intended to alleviate these issues that are scaring buyers away from moving to electric vehicles."

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain a competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible 2 options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

About Terbine

Terbine applies machine learning, cloud computing and Internet of Things technologies to solve the core issues that are limiting the widespread adoption of electric vehicles worldwide. The company's software-based platform, TerbineLink, is designed to synchronize all makes and models of EVs with virtually any brand and owner of charging stations, along with electrical utilities, federal/state/local governments, and fleet operators, in real time. The result is a highly improved experience for consumer and commercial drivers alike, along with sustainability benefits for all. Visit www.terbine.com for more information.

About American Center for Mobility

ACM offers a one-of-a-kind global development center to transform the way industries advance safe, sustainable, and secure mobility technologies. Located in Southeast Michigan on over 500-acres at the historic Willow Run site in Ypsilanti. ACM offers: an Advanced Mobility Proving Ground with test environments featuring specialized infrastructure, equipment, facilities, and resources; An innovation and technology campus with an industrial tech park for the co-location of mobility companies; Event and demonstration areas for highlighting mobility technologies and convening industry activities. ACM is open to private industry, start-ups, government, standards bodies, and academia. Visit acmwillowrun.org for more information.

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.