First of Its Kind, 'The Home Gallery' a Curated Collection of Factory-built Homes, Launches in Los Angeles Area

Challenging the status quo of the manufactured home industry, The Home Gallery presents a new vision for the future of home buying with a variety of architectural styles and a seamless process from purchase to installation.

MALIBU, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From the founders of ORBIT Homes comes a curated collection of the most innovative brands in factory-built homes, The Home Gallery. The Home Gallery website features an array of homes, from California bungalows and traditional floor plans to cross-mod and contemporary layouts, with an extensive price range that fits modest budgets and more luxury limits.

The Home Gallery

"Contemporary factory-built homes are changing the homeowner landscape," said Or Michaelo, CEO and Founder of The Home Gallery and ORBIT Homes. "With the opening of The Home Gallery, we can offer people an opportunity to become a homeowner and have the experience of choosing a home that looks and feels like a traditional new build construction. Our goal is to get people the home of their dreams in the locations they want, at a price point they can afford."

Michaelo coined the phrase 'factory-built' homes because the homes offered through The Home Gallery challenge the status quo of the typical manufactured home builder. The Home Gallery homes are built with the highest federal building codes, meaning you can buy from The Home Gallery line of houses and place them anywhere in the State of California with peace of mind that they will comply with any city or county building codes.

The Home Gallery homes are an excellent alternative to traditional stick-built homes because they produce notably less waste and have a reduced carbon footprint. Each home is solar panel ready, and for each house built in the factory, The Home Gallery buys carbon credits that plant trees to offset the environmental impact. Another bright aspect of factory-built homes is that as a financially attainable option, they provide a viable solution to the progressing housing crisis that is being felt across California.

Not only can the homes be placed in residential neighborhoods and park communities, but the homes available under The Home Gallery umbrella are perfect for ADUs (Accessory Dwelling Units) to drive passive income or for Ag land development. The Home Gallery agents handle everything from start to finish for buyers, including permit expediting, making the entire process simple and easy.

The Home Gallery is the first of its kind to feature a high-tech buying process complete with both virtual and augmented reality components. With the help of The Home Gallery agents, customers can "build out" their custom home by selecting the floor plan and model that fits their needs and budget, adding unique design features such as a patio or pool, and then "walking through it" virtually. Customers can even select furniture hand-picked for specific floor plans. It is truly an experiential process.

Additionally, if a buyer desires to tour a "real-life" staged model, they can connect with an agent for a tour in person or via Zoom. The Home Gallery is also equipped with an augmented reality component that allows them to go out to the customer's property and use an iPad to "drop" a particular floorplan on the lot, allowing customers to look outside their window and experience the actual view.

To experience The Home Gallery, please visit thehomegallery.com.

About The Home Gallery

The Homes Gallery is a curated collection of the premier brands in 'factory-built' homes. Its website features an array of factory-built homes, from traditional floor plans to cross-mod and contemporary models, with an extensive price range for modest budgets and luxury options. All models in The Home Gallery line are built to the highest federal building codes and are ready to place in any zoning. For the eco-conscious buyer, each home comes solar panel ready, and for each home built in the factory, The Home Gallery buys carbon credits that go towards planting more trees to offset the environmental impact. With the assistance of an agent and their virtual and augmented reality portal, customers can create and choose customized finishes for their homes with design elements such as patios, pools, or even hand-picked furniture for specific floor plans. To experience it for yourself, visit thehomegallery.com.

About ORBIT Homes

ORBIT Homes is a Malibu, CA-based home builder offering unique manufactured homes with contemporary design, open floor plans, and high-end materials. ORBIT Homes reimagined the typical manufactured home by choosing to build their homes to the highest federal building codes while incorporating beautiful contemporary design. Their process allows the construction of an entire home to be engineered and fully inspected within a factory. The designs are luxurious, attainable, and produce less waste during construction. They are much faster to build and require minimal time on location for installation. Each home comes solar panel ready, and, for each home built in the factory, The Home Gallery buys carbon credits that go towards planting more trees to offset the environmental impact. ORBIT Homes creates modern homes with floor plans that maximize outdoor enjoyment and entertainment. To experience it for yourself, visit www.orbithomes.us.

Media Contact: Taylor Murray

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 281-692-8700

SOURCE The Home Gallery