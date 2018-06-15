First Officers at GoJet Airlines Can Now Earn up to $56,000 in New Hire Bonuses

The new bonus package includes a $51,000 bonus for new hire First Officers, as well as a $5,000 Air Carrier Experience Match for current and qualified pilots from any scheduled US or international air carrier. Pilots eligible for this program may carry over longevity from their previous carrier at a rate of 1 to 1, and are also eligible for up to six months of early seniority.

"At GoJet, we value what our pilots bring to the table. We pride ourselves on providing our pilot group with competitive compensation and other opportunities through innovative programs and partnerships," said GoJet Chief Pilot Brad Sargent.

GoJet programs include customized options for military pilots, helicopter pilots, student pilots, and flight instructors. Furthermore, as the only regional airline with a direct pathway to Spirit Airlines, select GoJet plots can transition to a First Officer position at Spirit in as little as two years. Additionally, GoJet's referral program allows GoJet pilots to earn a $10,000 bonus for each successful pilot candidate they refer to the company.

"Our upgrade time is one of the fastest in the industry, our partnerships are unique, and we have the absolute best company culture," GoJet Chief Operating Officer, Terry Basham said. "When pilots join the GoJet team, they launch their careers in a productive environment and could advance to a major airline in record time."

For more information about becoming a GoJet pilot, visit gojetairlines.com.

About GoJet Airlines

GoJet Airlines is a premier regional carrier operating as United Express and Delta Connection. GoJet proudly flies the Bombardier CRJ700 and CRJ900, two of the youngest and most technologically advanced regional jets in the industry. GoJet serves over 4.5 million passengers annually, with more than 240 daily flights providing service to over 60 destinations. GoJet is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has crew bases in Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Raleigh-Durham and St. Louis.

