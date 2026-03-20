FIRST ON THE WEST COAST: Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center Earns Lung Cancer Certification from The Joint Commission

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Lung Cancer Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal of Approval® is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and high-quality patient care.

Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center The Gold Seal of Approval® is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and high-quality patient care.

The certification recognizes health care organizations that provide comprehensive clinical programs across the continuum of care for patients with lung cancer. The certification evaluates how organizations use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care, as well as how they educate and prepare patients and their caregivers throughout the treatment journey.

"Receiving The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Lung Cancer Certification — the first on the West Coast — is an important recognition of Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center's commitment to delivering high-quality, evidence-based care for patients with lung cancer," says Katie Schnaser, Chief Administrative Officer, Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center. "This certification reflects the dedication of our multidisciplinary team — including pulmonologists, thoracic surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, nurses, and support staff — who work collaboratively to ensure our patients receive comprehensive, compassionate care at every stage of their journey."

Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center underwent a rigorous onsite review on December 12, 2025, becoming officially certified by The Joint Commission on February 4, 2026.. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with disease-specific care standards including program management, delivery and coordination of clinical care, and the use of performance improvement initiatives to enhance patient outcomes. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts, providers, measurement specialists and patients. Reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews with staff involved in the lung cancer program.

"Lung Cancer Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to striving for excellence and fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care," says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer for The Joint Commission. "We commend Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center for using The Joint Commission certification process to reduce variation in clinical processes and to strengthen its clinical program to drive safer, higher quality and more compassionate care for the individuals it serves."

For more information about Eisenhower Health's cancer services, visit EisenhowerHealth.org/cancer.

About Eisenhower Health

Eisenhower Health is a not-for-profit, comprehensive health care institution that includes the 463-bed Eisenhower Hospital, the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center at Eisenhower and the Annenberg Center for Health Sciences at Eisenhower. Eisenhower is renowned for its Centers of Excellence in Orthopedics, Cardiovascular and Oncology. Situated on 106 acres in Rancho Mirage, and with outpatient clinics across the valley, Eisenhower Health has provided a full range of quality medical and educational services for more than 50 years for residents and visitors to the greater Coachella Valley. Eisenhower has earned ANCC Magnet Recognition® for professionalism in nursing and excellence in patient care three times. The first accredited teaching hospital in the valley, Eisenhower trains physician residents in Internal Medicine, Family Medicine and Emergency Medicine and offers several fellowships. For more information, visit EisenhowerHealth.org or follow Eisenhower Health on social media.

For on camera or phone interviews, contact Lee Rice | Public Information Officer at 310. 210. 6192.

Lee Rice | Public Information Officer

Eisenhower Health

39000 Bob Hope Drive

Rancho Mirage, California 92270

310. 210. 6192

SOURCE Eisenhower Health