FAIRFAX, Va., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- INTUS Windows has become the first One for One company in the building industry with the launch of One Window, One Tree. For every window or door purchased for architectural projects, they plant a tree to further offset the structure's carbon footprint. One Window, One Tree. By 2030, INTUS anticipates they'll be planting 2 million trees in the United States every single year. This is about the size of 5,000 football fields!

Some of the INTUS Team planting trees for the celebratory launch of One Window, One Tree One Window, One Tree

Their new Carbon Reduction Goal is to offset carbon emissions enough to recover the absorption rate of 5 billion trees by 2036. This will be accomplished through their energy-efficient windows and doors and the new tree planting program. INTUS Windows has set out to make a massive positive effect and will be partnering up with park management, community and environmental groups, schools, governments, architects, developers, general contractors, and more to make an even larger impact within communities. The program includes tree planting and reforestation, as well as beautification projects and sustainability education.

To celebrate their new program, One Window, One Tree, the INTUS Team had their first tree planting event near their headquarters in Northern Virginia at Ben Brenman Park on April 5th. Allison Silberberg, Mayor of the City of Alexandria, Virginia, came to thank INTUS for their community work and commitment to the environment. Through a partnership with Tree Stewards, INTUS learned the proper way to care for the trees and planted dozens of American Elms, Scarlet Oaks, and Eastern Red Cedars at their launch event. In addition to planting one tree for every purchased window, INTUS will be holding these tree planting events on a bi-annual basis. Future events will be open to their clients and the community.

The bulk of the trees for this program will be planted in national and state forests and parks through INTUS' partnership with One Tree Planted. Together, they will identify areas in need of reforestation to benefit the surrounding environment. INTUS decided to further offset the carbon footprint of their buildings by specifically helping the region where construction takes place.

INTUS Windows is dedicated to bringing sustainability to the building industry and hopes One Window, One Tree will inspire architects and builders to design with the earth in mind.

