First Originale Foundation Golf Tournament to Kick Off in Montreal Hosted by NFL Player Benjamin St-Juste

MONTREAL, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Originale Foundation is thrilled to announce the inaugural Originale Foundation Golf Tournament, presented by Benjamin St-Juste of the Washington Commanders (NFL) and his team. Scheduled for June 17th, 2024, at the prestigious Golf Château Bromont, the tournament promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees. The event will bring together sports and public figures from Quebec to raise awareness and support for the foundation's mission of empowering youth through athletics and personal development.

Participants will have the opportunity to tee off alongside prominent figures from Quebec's sports scene, including athletes, coaches, and influencers. Participating athletes and public figures include Jonathan Huberdeau (NHL), Mikaël Kinsbury, Mactar Mbaye, Karl Walcott, George Laraque (NHL), Kevin Raphael, Andy Mailly-Pressoir, Philo Lirette, Aleksandra Wozniak (WTA) Hunter Reynolds (NFL), Mehdi Abdesmad (NFL), Deitan Dubuc (NFL), Danny Desriveaux (CFL), Bokondji Imama (NHL), Fred Gaudreau (NHL), Josh Roy (NHL).

"The Originale Foundation is dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of young athletes in our community," said Benjamin St-Juste. "I'm honored to support this cause and excited to see the impact we can make together."

Proceeds from the tournament will go towards funding the foundation's activities, including its annual football camp "Back to Origin", which currently hosts over 400 young athletes. By expanding its reach and resources, the foundation aims to provide even more opportunities for youth to pursue their athletic dreams.

The tournament will feature a range of activities, including a barbecue, customized golf apparel for all attendees and participants can also look forward to a silent auction and raffle during the post-tournament cocktails and appetizers.

With only 18 spots reserved for sports and public figures and limited public ticket availability, interested participants are encouraged to register early to secure their spot. To learn more about the Originale Foundation Golf Tournament and how to get involved, visit www.benjaminstjuste.ca.

Follow @benj_juice @fondationloriginale on Instagram

About The Originale Foundation:

The Originale Foundation is dedicated to supporting young athletes in their athletic and personal growth, with a focus on overall well-being. Through education and specialized programs, we address physical and mental health concerns commonly faced by high-level athletes. Our annual development camp offers coaching sessions, technical clinics, mental health workshops, yoga classes, and social media branding sessions led by professionals in their respective fields.

About Benjamin St Juste

Born in Montreal, Benjamin St-Juste is a professional American football player (NFL) currently playing as a cornerback for the Washington Commanders. Benjamin's journey to the NFL began when he was selected in the third round, 74th overall, by the Washington football team during the 2021 NFL Draft, marking a significant milestone as one of the few Quebecers in the league. Beyond his achievements on the field, Benjamin's accomplishments extend to philanthropy, entrepreneurship, mentorship, and family life.

Media Contact

Kalika Hastings

[email protected]

514-518-5452

SOURCE The Originale Foundation