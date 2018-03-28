First Orion and NetNumber Enhance Advanced Call Management in Carrier Networks

Recent studies commissioned by First Orion show that around 80 million unwanted calls are made each day, with a drastic increase in spam and fraudulent calls over the last two years. In fact, neighbor spoofing calls – when scammers use the same area code as their targets – specifically are up over 400% from just a year ago.

First Orion is a leading provider of call protection solutions, already protecting millions of wireless subscribers with CallerYD®, call blocking and Scam/Nuisance identification/protection products that are supported by robust data assets.

Last year, the companies launched the initial joint solution which combined the First Orion Network Enterprise Solutions (FONES) with the NetNumber TITAN Centralized Signaling and Routing Control (CSRC) platform to bring advanced call routing capabilities and unprecedented flexibility and protection into the carrier network, while minimizing impact on critical network resources.

The companies have added new enhancements to the FONES and TITAN combined solution. Along with industry efforts such as phone call certification aimed at addressing harmful spoofing, this solution represents a critical step toward extending effective robocall protection to the broader universe of carriers and subscribers. More details on the existing joint solution are available at http://netnumber.com/about/collateral-download/.

First Orion Network Enterprise Solutions (FONES)

FONES enables carriers to easily and seamlessly deploy settings to protect all customers from identified malicious callers, such as known scammers that use robocalling. FONES also puts protection into the hands of the customers with the ability to block any number or categories of calls from any caller or device, including a variety of mobile phones, VoIP handset or online via a Web portal.

"The robocall epidemic hit an all-time high this past year with over 30 million calls reported by consumers," said Scott Hambuchen, EVP of First Orion. "Our partnership with NetNumber combines their best-in-class TITAN platform and our powerful call protection solutions to help consumers fight back against scammers and unwanted calls while ensuring legitimate calls still get through."

NetNumber TITAN Platform

Today's carrier network operates with a variety of protocols such as SS7, SIP, Diameter, ENUM and HTTP. Therefore, any robocall solution integrated into the network must be capable of addressing both legacy PSTN/PLMN and current VoLTE IMS telephony networks. TITAN is a multi-protocol engine that understands these protocols, and uses the FONES Protect to make intelligent decisions on call termination and destination. Learn more about TITAN at http://netnumber.com/products/titan/ or by contacting sales@netnumber.com.

"Carriers are looking for solutions that enable innovative services and protect their customers from unwanted and potentially fraudulent calls," explained Steve Legge, senior vice president and general manager, NetNumber. "We are excited about our partnership with First Orion and the market-leading capabilities such as advanced call management the First Orion solution delivers into the core of the carrier network. The combined First Orion and NetNumber solution highlights the service agility capabilities of the TITAN platform, and the breadth of signaling and routing control capabilities that are supported in our extensible, virtualized platform."

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings more than 17 years of experience delivering innovative signaling control solutions that enable carriers to accelerate implementation of new services across multiple generations of networks, while dramatically simplifying the core network and reducing operating costs. Today, we are the leading provider of Centralized Signaling and Routing Control (CSRC) solutions to the global communications industry. Visit www.netnumber.com for more information. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ and Facebook.

About First Orion

First Orion provides call transparency solutions across multiple platforms, world-class data solutions, in-network call control and its PrivacyStar powered application solutions. First Orion Network Enterprise Solutions (FONES) currently provides call control, call blocking, call transparency and call management solutions to millions of mobile handsets. First Orion's CallerYD® technology tells mobile subscribers who is calling and why, empowering them with the ability to take action. With branded and white-labeled applications as well as in-network solutions, First Orion assists phone carriers in protecting mobile and fixed line subscribers from unwanted calls and identifying unknown calls, including identifying and stopping millions of scam calls every day. First Orion is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas with offices in Seattle, Dallas and London. For regular updates, please visit www.FirstOrion.com.

