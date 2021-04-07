First Orion Announces 'Call Screener' Inclusion in Boost Mobile's 'Privacy Premium'

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, First Orion announced that Boost Mobile has included its "Call Screener" value-added service in its new "Privacy Premium," which provides Boost Mobile customers with full digital protection. Powered by First Orion's industry-leading call protection services, Call Screener ensures Boost Mobile customers always know who's calling.

"First Orion has been protecting mobile subscribers from unwanted calls since 2008," said Allison Owen, VP of Client Success Management at First Orion. "We are proud to have these call protection services included as part of Boost Mobile's Privacy Premium."

The Call Screener solution, powered by First Orion, includes the ability to identify and block scam calls, send blocked calls to voicemail, see who is calling or texting from outside of your contact list, receive notifications on identified numbers, and report unwanted calls.

Priced at $5.99 per month and available for compatible Android devices on Boost Mobile's Expanded Data Network, Privacy Premium also includes Secure Wi-Fi and Premium Visual Voicemail. Read Boost Mobile's press release for more information about Privacy Premium.

About First Orion

First Orion is a global provider of digital call experiences for the world's leading carriers, enterprises, and mobile apps. The First Orion Call Protection Suite provides scam, fraud, and spoof protection solutions to hundreds of millions of consumers. The company's Branded Calling Suite, INFORM® and ENGAGE®, provides the ability for businesses to brand their calls by name along with a reason for the call while empowering consumers to connect over a trusted, verified call. Processing over 90 billion calls annually, First Orion powers digital call experiences for T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Boost Mobile, Sky, Virgin Mobile, and Sprint Prepaid mobile networks along with Fortune 500 brands, PrivacyStar®, and other mobile apps. Established in 2008 and led by Charles Morgan (former Founder & CEO of Acxiom), First Orion is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas, has offices in Seattle, London, and Dubai, and employs over 250 people globally. More at www.firstorion.com , @FirstOrionCorp , or First Orion Blog .

PrivacyStar, First Orion, ENGAGE, and INFORM are trademarks of First Orion Corp. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

