First Orion to Testify on Robocall Epidemic Before House Subcommittee on Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection

The hearing, entitled, "Do Not Call: Combating Robocalls and Caller ID Spoofing," will take place on Friday, April 27, 2018. The subcommittee will review tactics commonly used by scammers and caller ID spoofers that bombard innocent consumers with billions of calls each year. Additionally, they will discuss the latest technologies and tools aimed to protect consumers from the robocall epidemic.

"Advancements in technology have made it easier than ever for scammers to target mass amounts of consumers. Our efforts to combat these harmful attacks must remain vigilant and evolve with the scammers' tactics," said Hambuchen. "However, it is important to remember that not all robocalls are bad. For example, take an automated call from your pharmacy notifying you that a prescription is ready. Part of our challenge lies in continually discerning the good from bad so we can allow helpful calls to get through, while blocking or flagging harmful ones. The more exposure this epidemic receives, the closer we get to better solutions."

First Orion works with T-Mobile USA, deploying Scam ID, alerting "Scam Likely" calls to over 58 million subscribers – at no additional charge to consumers – and offers users optional call-blocking services. In 2017, First Orion analyzed more than 34 billion calls, identified over 3.5 billion calls as scam, and, at the request of the consumer, blocked over 500 million scam calls. With phone scam practices like "neighborhood spoofing" on the rise, First Orion has rapidly delivered innovative call fingerprinting solutions to quickly and accurately identify new fraud techniques, providing protection for millions of people.

First Orion has powered call management and transparency solutions for T-Mobile, MetroPCS, Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile and Sprint Prepaid mobile networks as well as TracFone, NET10 Wireless, Total Wireless, Straight Talk, SafeLink Wireless and Simple Mobile along with PrivacyStar applications for all smartphones. First Orion Network Enterprise Solutions (FONES) currently provides call control, call blocking, call transparency and call management solutions to millions of mobile handsets. First Orion's CallerYD® technology tells mobile subscribers who is calling and why, empowering them with the ability to take action. With branded and white-labeled applications as well as in-network solutions, First Orion assists phone carriers in protecting mobile and fixed line subscribers by identifying and stopping millions of scam calls every day. First Orion is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas with offices in Seattle and London. For regular updates, please visit www.FirstOrion.com.

