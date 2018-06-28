First P3 Report "Connectivity on Interstates" Identifies White Spots

P3, the global leader in benchmarking and testing of mobile networks, has today released its latest report: "Connectivity on Interstates". For this analysis, P3 has compared the networks of AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon with respect to the effective coverage on the US Interstate System for data services as observed by the user. To do so, P3 has analyzed where smartphone users could use data services on 4G and alternatively on 3G in the different networks on the US Interstate System. The data used was collected during the period of three months, from March to May, 2018 and comprises of 2,361,675,005 measurements and 43,565 interstate miles. The results show: The US networks are technologically on a very high level. However, not all of the US operators provide satisfactory coverage on the Interstates.

Hakan Ekmen, CEO P3 communications, says: "Our solution is based on crowdsourcing data, which is integrated into 800+ very diverse Android apps collecting 24/7/365 data passively in the background and covering different market segments. This ensures a highly diverse demographic footprint. Thus, our data is much more accurate and representative compared to common crowd-based data, gained by classical speed test apps. With our holistic approach, we consider coverage, accessibility, performance and customer behavior." And he continues: "One out of every 131 inhabitants in the United States contributes to our database, which is one of the biggest mobile experience databases in the world, adding billions of measurements every month from 140 countries worldwide."

The P3 report marks the start of a series of reports measuring and analyzing the US mobile networks. In the following months, P3 will extend its measurements to the whole mobile infrastructure in the US applying the worldwide accepted P3 Score to evaluate which operator offers the best network performance and coverage - with view to the individual states, markets and nationwide.

P3's more than 15 years of experience in benchmarking mobile networks all over the world is the basis for the aggregation of crowd data into meaningful parameters that provide a balanced and accepted picture of the competitive situation in different markets.

