First Pacific Company Limited webcast presentation now available for on-demand viewing: dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference

HONG KONG, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- First Pacific Company Limited (HKEx: 142, OTC: FPAFY) based in Hong Kong, and focused on consumer food products, infrastructure, natural resources and telecommunications, today announced that their March 21st, 2018 presentation from Head of Investor Relations, John Ryan, is now available for on-demand viewing in the dbVIC Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference.
LINK: https://tinyurl.com/dbvic03postpr
First Pacific's presentation will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors may download shareholder materials from the virtual trade booth in the Exhibits section of the event.
About First Pacific Company Limited
First Pacific (HKEx: 142, ADRS: FPAFY) is a Hong Kong-based investment management and holding company with operations located in Asia-Pacific. Our principal business interests relate to consumer food products, infrastructure, natural resources and telecommunications. Listed in Hong Kong, First Pacific's shares are also available for trading in the United States through American Depositary Receipts. For further information, visit www.firstpacific.com.
Profile in details: http://www.firstpacific.com/about-first-pacific/
