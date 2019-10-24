First Patient Enrolled In MTPA REFINE-ALS Biomarker Study

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) today announced the first patient has been enrolled in the REFINE-ALS clinical study, designed to identify and measure specific biomarkers and clinical assessments in up to 300 people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in the United States who have begun treatment on RADICAVA® (edaravone).

"We are honored to be working with so many esteemed collaborators on this novel study and excited to have reached this milestone of enrolling the first patient," said Stephen Apple, M.D., Senior Medical Director, Medical Affairs, MTPA. "This research has great potential to provide a deeper understanding of the biological effects of RADICAVA."

REFINE-ALS, sponsored by MTPA and led by Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Neurological Clinical Research Institute (NCRI), includes approximately 40 sites across the country and will utilize the expertise of multiple specialty laboratories to assess biomarker samples.

The study includes assessments of biomarkers for oxidative stress, inflammation, neuronal and muscle injury. Biomarkers will be measured prior to initiating treatment with RADICAVA, at the start of treatment, and at pre-specified time points throughout the 24-week study period (six cycles of treatment). Interim results are expected in 2020.

"ALS is a multifaceted and complex disease with few treatment options," said primary investigator James Berry, M.D., M.P.H., MGH NCRI, Boston. "We're proud to be investigating the biological impact of RADICAVA on this disease using a combination of genomic analysis and cutting edge biomarker platforms, potentially enhancing our understanding of the disease and its treatments and improving clinical treatment plans for people with ALS."

As part of the study, investigators will utilize cutting-edge technology such as Oxford BioDynamics' proprietary EpiSwitch™, which assesses a novel class of epigenetic biomarkers aimed at understanding the rate of disease progression. Additionally, SomaLogic's SomaScan® technology will measure the changing levels of approximately 5,000 proteins throughout the body, providing a comprehensive and real-time picture of biologic activity and insights that have the potential to further understanding of a treatment's effect.

About RADICAVA® (edaravone)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved RADICAVA® (edaravone) on May 5, 2017 as a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.2 In a pivotal trial, people given RADICAVA experienced a 33 percent slower rate of decline in the loss of physical function, compared to placebo as measured by the ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised (ALSFRS-R), a validated rating instrument for monitoring the progression of disability in people with ALS.3,4

Edaravone was discovered and developed for ALS by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) and commercialized in the U.S. by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. MTPC group companies began researching ALS in 2001 through an iterative clinical platform over a 13-year period. In 2015, edaravone was approved for use as a treatment for ALS in Japan and South Korea. Marketing authorization was granted in Canada in October 2018 and Switzerland in January 2019.

