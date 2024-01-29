First Patient Enrolled in Rise Therapeutics' Rheumatoid Arthritis Clinical Trial

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel oral immunotherapeutic medicines, today announced that it has enrolled its first patient in its R-2487 Phase 1 rheumatoid arthritis clinical trial.

"This is an important milestone for the company and patients suffering from rheumatoid arthritis" states Gary Fanger President and Chief Executive Officer of Rise Therapeutics. "This achievement reinforces our commitment to deliver innovative new medicines to the clinical community."

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic, systemic inflammatory disorder affecting up to 0.24% of the world population, and as much as 1% of the US population. The exact frequencies depend on geographical origin and gender with women being three times more affected than men. Rheumatoid arthritis attacks the synovial joints of patients, where approximately half of the affected patients become disabled over the progression of the disease.

The Phase I rheumatoid arthritis clinical trial (NCT05961592) is a first-in-human clinical trial designed to understand safety, pharmacodynamics, and clinical activity of R-2487 in patients suffering from rheumatoid arthritis. The clinical study is being conducted in the United States at multiple sites around the country. This single and repeat dose study in patients is positioning R-2487 to intervene in rheumatoid arthritis progression prior to traditional infused biologics therapy. The study will enroll up to 36 participants where clinical activity will be evaluated by improvement in disease severity and using a variety of key biomarker and pharmacodynamic assessments.

About R-2487

R-2487 is a synthetic biology-based immunotherapy being developed to treat autoimmune disease. R-2487 works by inducing bystander tolerance via evolution of specific immune cells called T regulatory (Treg) cells. R-2487 has a novel mechanism of action, resetting Treg deficiencies to reduce inflammatory cytokines that contribute to autoimmune disease. R-2487 leverages Rise Therapeutics' proprietary oral biologics drug delivery platform focusing on 'one drug, one target' combined with solid understanding of immune mechanism of action to evolve more efficient and faster clinical trial endpoints.

About Rise Therapeutics

Rise Therapeutics is an emerging, privately held biotechnology company located in Rockville, Maryland, which leverages its expertise in synthetic biology and immunological drug development to create novel cellular-based immune therapies. With a strong emphasis on product development and its internal clinical GMP manufacturing infrastructure, Rise is focused on developing immunological-based biological medicines using a unique and proprietary oral biologics delivery platform. For more information, go to www.risetherapeutics.com.

