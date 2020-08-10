First patient in treatment in RhoVac's clinical phase IIb study in the USA

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The first patient in the USA is included in RhoVac's clinical phase IIb study, called BRaVac. The first US clinic to include a patient in the study was Carolina Urologic Research Center. BraVac is a randomized, placebo controlled and double-blind study, with the primary objective of evaluating if treatment with the drug candidate RV001 can prevent or limit the development of advanced prostate cancer after curative intent treatment. BRaVac is an international, multi-centre study, which will recruit over 175 patients in six European countries (Denmark, Finland, Germany, Belgium, Sweden, and the UK) plus the USA. The study has already commenced in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Belgium and now in the USA. RhoVac anticipates recruitment to start very soon also in Sweden and the UK, and the company expects the phase IIb recruitment to be complete by end 2020, and the trial to conclude end 2021.

Anders Månsson, CEO, comments: "We have truly reached a great milestone in now recruiting patients also in the USA, which is the largest and most important market in the world for our drug candidate RV001. I am very happy and proud that we have been able to keep our important clinical phase IIb trial going, and that more and more countries are joining the study, despite the impact of the pandemic."

