First patients treated with Arrayus focused ultrasound platform in clinical trial to enhance radiation treatment in breast cancer

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Arrayus Technologies Inc., a global leader in medical innovation, has announced the treatment of the first patients in a new Phase I clinical trial using its focused ultrasound platform. This groundbreaking trial combines the company's proprietary focused ultrasound technology with microbubble therapy to enhance the therapeutic effects of radiation in patients with locally advanced breast cancer.

The Phase I pilot study, conducted at Sunnybrook Research Institute in Toronto, Canada, is a single-center, prospective trial involving 30 participants. The study aims to evaluate the safety and potential of the Arrayus device to enhance tumor response to external beam radiotherapy.

Leading the study is Dr. Gregory Czarnota, a clinician-scientist with more than a decade of experience in ultrasound-induced radiosensitization. His pioneering research has demonstrated that combining ultrasound-stimulated microbubble therapy with radiotherapy can enhance tumor cell death by 10 to 40 times in preclinical models of breast, bladder, and prostate cancers. He recently translated this work into clinical practice, with an initial study showing promising results, including durable local tumor control with minimal side effects in patients with breast cancer.

"I'm encouraged by our early findings with ultrasound-stimulated microbubble therapy, which enhance the effects of radiation therapy and improve quality of life for patients," said Dr. Czarnota. "The Arrayus device, featuring the first clinically available fully phased array, offers exciting potential to treat larger and more complex tumors in a fraction of the time."

James O'Reilly, CEO of Arrayus, added, "We are excited to be at the forefront of innovation in cancer care. Our focused ultrasound platform, paired with microbubbles, provides an innovative approach to boosting the effectiveness of radiotherapy while maintaining patient safety. We're proud to see this technology applied to make a meaningful difference for patients with complex tumors".

About Arrayus (www.arrayus.ca)

Arrayus Technologies Inc., is a privately-held medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing focused ultrasound technology for oncology. Originally spun-out of Sunnybrook Research Institute, a global centre of excellence in focused ultrasound, the company's proprietary focused ultrasound technology combines a unique flat phased array design with advanced imaging and therapy monitoring for unprecedented treatment control and flexibility. This disruptive non-invasive technology can be used as an alternative or complement to traditional surgery, radiation therapy or immunotherapy. Arrayus has offices in Burlington, Canada and Toronto, Canada.

