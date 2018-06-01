First Personal Digital Tombstone in the USA has arrived

To carry on the legacy of the cemetery and provide future generations with memories of Paul's life & for others who want to share their loved ones stories. Paul's son Brant Vogel & his partner Audra Martin & Ofelia Tellez Fierro has started a firm iTernal USA, the world's first personalized digital tombstone. Visitors to the cemetery will see memories of their loved ones through an interactive display of the person's life. The messages are displayed on a tombstone that can be solar-powered and self-sustaining. The digital tombstones are patent pending and assembled in the USA. They can feature music, videos, photos, interface with social media and holograms.

ABOUT PAUL R. VOGEL

Paul R. Vogel who was the CEO and President of Calumet Park Cemetery. Paul served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, was a founding father of the Chicago Lions Rugby Club, also on the board of directors of Liberty Savings Bank. His son's and family members are still carrying on his traditions at My Calumet Park since his unexpected passing on September 27th 2017.

ABOUT iTernal USA

iTernal USA was founded by Brant Vogel, Audra Martin, Ofelia Fierro, Senka Dreu, Saso Radovanovic & Martin Fatur with the goal of using today's technology to preserve yesterday's memories, because a life is more than a start and end date.

www.iternalusa.com

Contact:

Audra Martin

iTernal USA

310-795-3475

