First Photon Treatment Using Raystation in India by Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital

STOCKHOLM, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that RayStation®* now is in clinical use at Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital & Research Institute (MGCH & RI), in Visakhapatnam, India making this the first photon treatment using Raystation in the country.

MGCH & RI is a renowned center of excellence for comprehensive cancer care and prevention, providing a broad spectrum of treatment modalities and facilities. MGCH & RI chose RayStation for innovative features such as adaptive workflow and fallback planning capabilities, which will provide the center's oncology specialists with innovative tools for the precise and effective treatment of different cancer types.

Dr. Murali Krishna Voonna, Managing Director at MGCH & RI, says: "Adding Raystation to the department will take radiation oncology to the next level, extend our treatment possibilities through ground-breaking features, high speed, advanced optimization and automaton."

Dr. Kanhu Charan Patro, Chief Radiation Oncologist at MGCH&RI, says: "I am amazed by RayStation's user experience and its capacity to work at the speed of thought. I am confident that RaySearch will help us to realize the system's full potential and maximize benefits to our patients through rapid planning with high precision."

Mr. A.C.Prabhu, Head of Medical Physics at MGCH&RI says: "Having RayStation in the department brings us great pride. I am confident that our daily work will be more efficient due to its intelligent combination of adaptive planning, automated planning and unrivaled computation speed."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "India is a rapidly growing market and there is a great need for flexible and efficient solutions to help clinics treat more patients. Several centers are already using RayStation for proton therapy, and we are proud to enable MGCH & RI to apply its advanced features to photon treatment."

The order was received in Q1 2021 and mainly generated revenues in Q1 2021, excluding support revenues.

About Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital & Research Institute

MGCH & RI is a well-established center of excellence for comprehensive cancer care and prevention. As one of the leading cancer institutes in India, it provides seamless cancer care under one roof through services such as diagnostics, and state-of-the-art therapies including surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and symptom management to meet the needs of oncology patients. The hospital focuses on a patient-centered approach to improving quality of life and restoring hope.

About RaySearch



RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation® treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare*®. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand®, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch software is used by over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

More information: www.raysearchlabs.com

About RayStation

RayStation® is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy with photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com

