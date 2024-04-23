First Place for Youth to Honor San Francisco Giants and Visa Foundation at A Celebration of Heart and Home

The May 16 event will celebrate local leaders for their work in helping end youth homelessness in the Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Place for Youth, the nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting foster youth in their transition to adulthood, announced today that the San Francisco Giants, Visa Foundation, and First Place for Youth Board Chair Nancy Heinen will be honored at the Celebration of Heart and Home event on May 16, 2024, at Oracle Park.

The event will also serve as the nonprofit's annual fundraiser, supporting First Place for Youth's essential work in assisting transition-age foster youth in the Bay Area and beyond. Proceeds will provide vital funding for First Place for Youth's programs, which have served more than 10,000 young people between the ages of 16 and 25 in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, and six other states around the country.

"It's a tremendous honor to recognize the San Francisco Giants, Visa Foundation, and Nancy Heinen for their exemplary dedication to the wellbeing of our community's youth," says Darryl Glass, Celebration of Heart and Home Development Chair. "As we celebrate the union of heart and home, we are reminded of the power of collaborative effort in creating a world where every young person has the foundation they need to thrive. The generous contributions and visionary projects like the Mission Rock development are shining examples of how organizations can make a difference in the lives of those most in need."

First Place for Youth will honor the Giants with the Community Hero Award for their commitment to creating a community that supports individuals from diverse backgrounds, including foster youth. The award is being bestowed upon the Giants in recognition of their outstanding efforts in the Mission Rock mixed-use development project. The project is being built on a surface-level parking lot just steps away from Oracle Park along the San Francisco waterfront. At full completion, the project will deliver at least 1,000 rental units available at a range of incomes, including specific units for low- to moderate-income households. Critically, a future phase of the project will offer 24 housing units dedicated to Transitional Age Youth. The project also consists of ground floor retail, office space and eight acres of public open space, five of which are dedicated to China Basin Park – the central gathering space for Mission Rock that recently soft opened.

In addition to the Giants, First Place for Youth will recognize Visa Foundation with an Advocacy Award for its ongoing commitment and support of local service providers in Bay Area neighborhoods to drive lasting change in the lives of youth. Since 2019, Visa Foundation has committed nearly $20M to supporting San Francisco and greater Bay Area organizations that are actively working to address chronic and youth homelessness. In addition to transformative funding, Visa Foundation has worked with Visa to encourage its employees to volunteer in their local community. In 2023, employees donated more than 400 hours of their time to support local organizations in the Bay Area addressing this cause.

First Place for Youth Board Chair Nancy Heinen will receive the Founder's Award in recognition of her long record of advocacy and support on behalf of extended foster care advocacy.

Sponsors include Nancy Heinen and Dennis DeBroeck, Parnassus Investments LLC, Jennifer and Abe Friedman, Mark and Nancy Duarte, Carol and Lester Ezrati, Chuck and Rebecca Daggs, Hilda West and Tom Dufurrena, Keith Shultz and Karen May, and NFP.

Guests of A Celebration of Heart and Home will enjoy a stadium tour, a visit with Lou Seal, and a silent and live auction. Franco Finn will serve as host and emcee, and San Francisco Giants alumni will participate in the evening's festivities. For more information about the event and to inquire about tickets or sponsorship opportunities, please visit firstplaceforyouth.org.

First Place for Youth is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting foster youth in their transition to adulthood. By providing comprehensive programs and services, including housing, education, employment, and support, First Place for Youth empowers foster youth to overcome the unique challenges they face and achieve their full potential.

