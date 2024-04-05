FIRST POLY BAGS IN US WITH 30% POST-RECYCLED CONTENT

ForeFront Helps Foods Brands Exceed New EPR, Retailer Packaging Requirements

CHICAGO, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeFront Supply Chain Solutions is proud to supply the first polyethylene bag in the US with 30% post-consumer recycled content produced from FDA-compliant resins. This is the highest level of PCR available in flexible food packaging, which exceeds multiple new extended producer responsibility (EPR) and retailer regulations. ForeFront aims to support food manufacturers seeking compliance before packaging producer responsibility officially begins July 2025.

ForeFront Supply Chain Solutions released a poly bag that contains 30% post-recycled content and meets new EPR and retailer packaging requirements. At left is a 3D mockup of the poly bag on a loaf of bread that features a certification seal from SCS Global.

Concerns about packaging sustainability have risen dramatically in recent years; Illinois and ten other states introduced bills related to ERP, and five states have already enacted legislation. Government compliance aside, major retailers are also demanding sustainable packaging. By 2025, Walmart will require 100% recyclable, reusable, or industrially compostable private brand packaging, including packaging with 20% post-consumer recycled content.

Brands that do not comply with post-recycled content packaging requirements risk heavy fines or having their products pulled from store shelves. Unfortunately, Gartner research predicts that 90% of brands will not meet their sustainability packaging goals by next year.

"Understanding the nuances of regulations can be challenging and time-consuming, which is where we can help," explains Crystal Skipworth, ForeFront's Marketing Supervisor. "Most of our customers started their businesses because of a product they loved, not because they were enthusiastic about government and retailer compliance."

ForeFront's new post-recycled content bags are certified and independently verified by SCS Global Services – the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company – and offer extra benefits, including reducing the use of fossil fuels and lowering the carbon footprint of the packaging. PCR content film can be combined with 10% post-industrial recycled or bio-based content.

These bags are the latest addition to ForeFront's sustainable flexible packaging solutions, which include a high-tear and puncture-resistant film that widens the operating window during bakery packaging to generate less waste and downtime. Contact their team and learn more at their website at www.forefrontscs.com.

About ForeFront SCS

ForeFront Supply Chain Solutions has been a leader in the packaging industry for over 40 years, designing solutions for food manufacturers that gain their brands national recognition. ForeFront implements leading practices related to packaging, including art and logo design, management of nutritional ingredients and compliance, and data-driven inventory forecasting. By managing these services in-house, ForeFront helps launch products to market faster, driving their customers to the forefront of their industries, ahead of their competitors.

Media Contact:

Crystal Skipworth

[email protected]

SOURCE ForeFront Supply Chain Solutions