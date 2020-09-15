First Port City Bank Announces Promotion of Marvalynn Carroll to Executive Vice President/Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer

"Marvalynn consistently demonstrates the qualities that define the corporate culture we have built at First Port City Bank with an unwavering commitment to supporting our customers, our employees and our community," said Scott Ewing, President and CEO of First Port City Bank. "We are especially pleased to recognize the significant contributions she has made to the bank, and equally as important, to our community."

Marvalynn is celebrating over 39 years of service with First Port City Bank. During this time, she has held many titles within the organization, beginning as a Bookkeeper. Thereafter, she became a Teller, Loan Administrator, Compliance Officer/Auditor, and Operations Officer before her promotion to Chief Financial Officer in 2016. Outside of work, Marvalynn donates her time regularly to the Chamber of Commerce BOD, Hospital BOD, GYSTC BOD, and BHS Council, while also serving her Church as Secretary.

Founded in 1974, First Port City Bank is approximately a $300 Million community bank offering a full line of financial services and solutions through 5 full-service banking offices, located in Bainbridge and Donalsonville, Georgia, and Yulee and Fernandina Beach, Florida. First Port City Bank is consistently ranked as one of the top community banks in the nation and continues to receive an "Excellent" financial rating from Bauer Financial, Inc., of Coral Gables, FL. First Port City Bank has been voted "Best Bank" in Decatur County for over 8 Years. For more information, visit www.firstportcity.com. Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender. Follow FPCB on Twitter @portcity_bank, Instagram #firstportcitybank, Facebook @firstportcity, LinkedIn @First Port City Bank.

