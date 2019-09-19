First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale Announces 2019-2020 Concert Series Lineup

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale is kicking off the 2019-2020 Concert Series on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 4 p.m. in the church's Sanctuary (401 SE 15th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301). The 2019-2020 Concert Series features eight different performances that will encompass a variety of musical genres from opera to jazz, Broadway favorites, classic Christmas music, and sacred pieces.

"This season, there is something for everyone to enjoy and we are taking our audience on a musical journey," said Robin L. McEachern, Minister of Music at First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale. "Our program will feature both familiar and new musicians and we are excited to share the inspirational sounds of music with our community."

The concert series will begin on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 4 p.m. with an exciting return performance of the Florida Grand Opera Studio Artists, presenting an ensemble of singers performing a variety of music from opera to the great hits of Broadway. Florida Grand Opera is one of the oldest performing arts organizations in Florida, formed in 1994 with the merger of Greater Miami Opera, founded in 1941, and The Opera Guild Inc. of Fort Lauderdale, founded in 1945. Since then, the Studio Artist group has gained worldwide recognition as one of the leading operatic training programs.

With the exception of Chanticleer in Concert and the Annual Kirk Singers Musical, there is no cost to attend the concerts at First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale. Donations will be accepted during each concert to help support the church's annual concert series. Donations are encouraged, but not required.

In addition to the kick-off concert on Sunday, October 20, 2019, the following concerts are planned for the 2019-2020 season:



Annual Christmas Concert

Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 4 p.m.

Robin L. McEachern, Conductor

Invite your friends to First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale's Christmas Concert, featuring the Cathedral Choir and members of the Symphony of the Americas. Both new music and traditional favorites will be included in the program, including music by John Rutter, Dan Forrest, Randol Alan Bass, Leonard Bernstein, G. F. Handel, and selections from the movie "Home Alone" by John Williams.



Chanticleer in Concert

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

This Grammy Award winning acapella ensemble is known throughout the world as "an orchestra of voices." The seamless blend of its twelve male voices ranges from countertenor to bass, and is known for its original interpretations of vocal literature from Renaissance, jazz, gospel, and venturesome new music.



Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students, and will go on sale beginning Sunday, December 1, 2019. Tickets may be purchased by calling the church ticket hotline at (954) 598-9324. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the night of the performance.

The Girl Choir of South Florida

Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 4 p.m.

The Girl Choir of South Florida is the premier singing ensemble in the region for girls and young women. Throughout its 15-year history, the Girl Choir of South Florida has gained a reputation for delivering compelling concert programming. The Girl Choir of South Florida's repertoire is broad - from ancient to modern, classical to popular, sacred to secular, and folk to Broadway, encompassing many cultures, faiths, and traditions.

Annual Kirk Singers Musical

Thursday-Sunday, March 5-8, 2020

Michael R. Sayers, Conductor

First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale's Kirk Singers, grades 9-12, will present their 47th Annual Broadway Musical in two dinner shows (Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7, 2020) and two theater style performances (Thursday, March 5, and Sunday afternoon, March 8, 2020). Tickets for each performance will be available for purchase after Saturday, February 1, 2020.

Cathedral Choir and Orchestra Spring Concert

Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 4 p.m.

Members of the Symphony of the Americas will again join with the Cathedral Choir in a concert of sacred music prior to our celebrations of Palm Sunday, Holy Week, and Easter.



Annual Children's Choir Musical

Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Gretchen Fasulo, conductor

Our Children's Choirs will present their annual Spring Musical in both the 9:30 a.m. Contemporary Worship Service and the 11 a.m. Traditional Worship Service. Their musical will focus on a Bible story and the scriptures. Both the children and the congregation may take home a lesson in Faith.

Kirk Singers' Spring Concert

Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Michael R. Sayers, Conductor

The 2019-2020 concert series will conclude with the Kirk Singers' Spring Concert, featuring music from their Sunday worship repertoire, as well as Broadway and contemporary selections.

Tickets for the Kirk Singers' Musical may be purchased by calling the church ticket hotline at (954) 598-9324. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the night of the performance.

For more information about the 2019-2020 concert series, contact Robin McEachern at (954) 598-9322 or via email. For additional information about First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale, its worship schedule, or its diverse array of faith-based and social programming, please visit www.firstpres.cc, call (954) 462-6200 or like the church's Facebook page by clicking here.

About First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale

Founded in 1912, First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale is located on the banks of the New River in the historic Colee Hammock neighborhood in downtown Ft. Lauderdale. With more than 1,100 members, and a strong core of volunteers, First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale prides itself in offering something for everyone, regardless of age. Since 1947, First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale has operated Happyland Day School, a pre-school for ages two to Kindergarten that provides a quality Christian environment for the children of the community. Adult, youth and children's choirs as well as youth groups offer ample opportunity for fellowship at any age. An Adult Activity Center is open to senior citizens and features weekly lunches, entertainment and monthly bus trips. First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale offers three regular Sunday services as well as special worship services held throughout the year to commemorate significant days. For more information, please visit firstpres.cc.

MEDIA RELEASE CONTACT

Aimee Adler Cooke, (954) 732-0754 (or)

aimee@conceptualpr.com

SOURCE First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale

Related Links

http://www.firstpres.cc

