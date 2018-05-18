First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale Hosting Cheerleading Camp for Summer 2018

"Our cheerleading camp allows children to stay active and have fun while keeping with Christian-based values," said Cindy Vason, Director of the Children's Ministry at First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale. "We hope families will register their children for a week filled with games and exercises that will help them grow closer to God, make new friends, and learn some cheerleading routines, too!"

Early registration for cheerleading camp ends Monday, May 28, 2018, after which there will be a $50 late fee. The deadline to register is Monday, June 4, 2018. The cost is $200 per week for the first child registered and $175 per sibling(s), and the cost includes a $50 non-refundable registration fee. Registration is non-refundable one week prior to the camp start date.

To register, download and print the form and return it to First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale (401 SE 15th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301). For more information on cheerleading camp at First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale, contact Cindy Vason at (954) 598-9341 or cindyv@firstpres.cc.

For additional information about First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale, its worship schedule or its diverse array of faith-based and social programming, visit firstpres.cc or call (954) 462-6200. Like what First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale is doing? Show it by clicking here.

About First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale

Founded in 1912, First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale is located on the banks of the New River in the historic Colee Hammock neighborhood in downtown Fort Lauderdale. With more than 1,800 members, and a strong core of volunteers, First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale prides itself in offering something for everyone, regardless of age. Since 1947, First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale has operated Happyland Day School, a preschool for ages 2 to Kindergarten that provides a quality Christian environment for the children of the community. Adult, youth and children choirs as well as youth groups offer ample opportunity for fellowship at any age. An Adult Activity Center is open to senior citizens and features weekly lunches, entertainment and monthly bus trips. First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale offers three regular Sunday services as well as special worship services held throughout the year to commemorate significant days. For more information, please visit www.firstpres.cc.

MEDIA RELEASE CONTACT

Laurie Menekou, (954) 732-0754 (or)

lmenekou@conceptualpr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-presbyterian-church-of-fort-lauderdale-hosting-cheerleading-camp-for-summer-2018-300651319.html

SOURCE First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale

Related Links

http://www.firstpres.cc

