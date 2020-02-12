First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale to Host 8th Annual Bike to Build Event

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale and Habitat for Humanity of Broward as they host the eighth annual Bike to Build event on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 7:00 a.m.

"This year's fun, family friendly event is an exciting one as 2020 marks First Presbyterian Church's 20th Habitat for Humanity house," said Kathy Craven, member of the church's Habitat for Humanity Steering Team. "All funds raised from this year's event will go directly to the build site and we hope to see more participants than ever."

Riders will be pedals up at 7:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale (401 SE 15th Ave., Fort Lauderdale). As with past years, riders will head east along Las Olas Boulevard. The 25-mile out-and-back ride continues north on scenic A1A, turning around at the Hillsboro Inlet. The 50-mile ride continues north, turning around at Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach. Bikers on both routes will then ride back along A1A South to Las Olas Boulevard and complete their ride at the church. There will be a delicious brunch for all participants following the ride.

A minimum donation of $100 per person, or $500 per team, is required to participate in the 8th Annual Bike to Build event. Riders can register for the event by visiting http://bit.ly/FirstPresBike2Build20.

The 8th Annual Bike to Build event is sponsored by Straticon, Downtown Bicycles, Good Spirits, Craven Consulting, B Square Burgers & Booze, Dr. Teri Stockham, and Cabrera Jewelry.

For more information or to become a sponsor please contact (954) 462-6200.

About First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale

Founded in 1912, First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale is located on the banks of the New River in the historic Colee Hammock neighborhood in downtown Ft. Lauderdale. With 1,300 members, and a strong core of volunteers, First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale prides itself in offering something for everyone, regardless of age. Since 1947, First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale has operated Happyland Day School, a pre-school for ages two to Kindergarten that provides a wholesome and quality Christian environment for the children of the community. Adult, youth, and children's choirs, as well as youth groups offer ample opportunity for fellowship at any age. An Adult Activity Center is open to all senior citizens and features weekly lunches, entertainment and monthly bus trips. First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale offers three distinctive Sunday services as well as special worship services held throughout the year. For more information, please visit the website at www.firstpres.cc.

MEDIA RELEASE CONTACT

Aimee Adler Cooke, (954) 732-0754 (or)

aimee@conceptualpr.com

SOURCE First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale

Related Links

http://www.firstpres.cc

