First Priority Emergency Vehicles Named Official Northeast Partner and Reseller of Stealth Power

FLANDERS, New Jersey, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Priority Emergency Vehicles, a leading manufacturer, upfitter and service provider of emergency and specialty vehicles is pleased to announce its partnership with Stealth Power, a global leader in clean mobile power and idle mitigation technology.

This alliance appoints First Priority Emergency Vehicles as the exclusive reseller and service provider for all Stealth Power products to law enforcement, EMS, Fire and Rescue sectors in the Northeast. These states include New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Virginia.

"I am extremely excited about our new partnership with Stealth Power," said Alex Cherepakhov, Chairman and CEO of First Priority Group. "Our mission is to not only better serve our customers, but the environment as well. This advanced technology will help bring a better quality of life to our community and provide a clean energy solution for the fleets while still reducing costs."

Stealth Power's system provides auxiliary power for critical vehicle technology with the engine off.

"We're thrilled to partner with First Priority Emergency Vehicles to support idle mitigation efforts across the Northeast," says Devin Scott, Stealth Power's CEO. "Together, we can assist fleets in preventing excess emissions, improving air quality for their communities, and reducing both fuel and maintenance costs."

About First Priority Group

First Priority Group (FPG) is a diversified manufacturer, dealer, upfitter and service provider of emergency and specialty vehicles. Established over 20 years ago, FPG's range of expertise encompasses design, manufacturing, service and sales to provide our customers with comprehensive one-stop solutions across their emergency and specialty vehicle needs. FPG's Conversion Division is one of the largest upfitters of emergency command and specialty vehicles, providing custom solutions to law enforcement, emergency and commercial customers throughout the US. FPG's EMS Division provides new and refurbished ambulances along with keeping a fleet of in-stock remounts available for immediate delivery. Our customer base includes a wide range of emergency response agencies across the US. First Priority Group is proud to be a distributor for Demers Ambulances, Braun Ambulances, Crestline Coach and KME Fire Apparatus.

About Stealth Power

Stealth Power designs and builds the leading smart energy, idle mitigation, and data analytics system that powers essential missions. With the engine or generator turned OFF, the company's idle reduction system (SPAIRS) powers fleets like FDNY with mobile auxiliary power for life-saving equipment and idle mitigation solutions to reduce fuel waste. It also produces hybrid intelligent energy systems (SPHIES) for teams seeking remote or grid-tied hybrid power. Proudly manufactured in the U.S.A., Stealth Power's superior intelligent energy systems can supply smart power – whenever and wherever it is needed.

