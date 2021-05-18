First Product Information Management with Integrated Digital Shelf Analytics Solution Available to Solve E-Commerce Challenges

"Integrating PIM with digital shelf analytics is essential for organizations to optimize digital commerce." Tweet this

"The rate of change and scale of the digital shelf has accelerated the need for a PIM solution with integrated digital shelf analytics," said Johan Boström, co-founder and chief product officer, inRiver. "Our customers want to control the product experience online with optimized product content that drives revenue. inRiver Evaluate solves that in one cohesive, scalable solution."

This solution helps solve the revenue gap that stand-alone solutions cannot offer. Today's CMOs and channel managers need to closely monitor and react to changes on the digital shelf at scale. Evaluate provides a cohesive solution with a feedback loop that ensures brands can create an iterative approach for content development from creation to enrichment, to syndication, and back to enrichment in one solution.

Why organizations need digital shelf analytics integrated into PIM:

Single platform to streamline PIM and DSA functionality

Actionable insights to proactively identify and optimize product content performance across all touchpoints and channels

Simplified dashboards to monitor and win on the digital shelf

Maximize efficiency and scale to improve conversions

SaaS solution built on Microsoft Azure for optimal agility, performance, and security

"Integrating PIM with digital shelf analytics is essential for organizations to optimize digital commerce," said Joakim Gavelin, CEO and co-founder, Detail Online, an inRiver company. "The insights and proactive action available via Evaluate will be a game-changer for any brand selling online."

About inRiver

inRiver empowers organizations to deliver revenue-driving product information at every touchpoint. inRiver's Digital-first PIM™ enables organizations to bring compelling product stories to life for highly customized purchases, obtain actionable guidance on what influences buying decisions, and then quickly adapt to put insights into action. inRiver helps B2B and B2C organizations turn product information into strategic assets to drive revenue for over 1,500 brands and 600 customers globally. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, inRiver has offices in Chicago and Amsterdam. For more information, visit inRiver.com.

