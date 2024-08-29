FIRST PROGRAM OF SECURITIZATION BONDS FOR PROPERTY TRANSFER (ALCABALA) TAX AND VEHICLE OWNERSHIP TAX OF THE METROPOLITAN MUNICIPALITY OF LIMA

NOTICE OF CALL TO SPECIAL MEETING

LIMA, Peru., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with applicable regulations and Clause Nine of the Securitization Trust Agreement and the Master Indenture for the Issuance of Securitization Bonds (the "Trust Agreement") corresponding to the Primer Programa de Bonos de Titulización de Impuesto de Alcabala e Impuesto al Patrimonio Vehicular de la Municipalidad Metropolitana de Lima (the Metropolitan Municipality of Lima Alcabala Tax and Motor Vehicle Tax First Securitization Program) for an amount of up to S/ 4,000,000,000 (the "Securitization Program"), Credicorp Capital Sociedad Titulizadora S.A., in its capacity as Peruvian Trustee, calls for a Special Meeting of said Program at the request of the Metropolitan Municipality of Lima, in its capacity as Originator.

The Special Meeting on first call will be held on Friday, September 6, 2024, at 11:00 AM (Lima time) at Av. El Derby 055, Tower 4, 9th Floor, Santiago de Surco, province and department of Lima. Should the required quorum not be met, a second call will be made for Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at the same time and place as indicated above. The agenda for the Special Meeting subject to this call notice is as follows:

1. Approve the amendment to the Supplement Agreement in order to (i) modify sections 3.18, 3.21, 3.22, 3.26, 3.29, 3.38, 3.43, and (ii) incorporate section 3.45, with the purpose of allowing the implementation of the extension of the maximum amount of the First Issue, and of the Single Series under such issue, up to reaching the Program Amount.

2. Approve the amendment to the Supplement Agreement in order to (i) incorporate a First Additional Clause for the purpose of including the possibility that the Originator instructs the Peruvian Trustee to subscribe one or more payment mechanism agreements associated with the disposition of funds from the Other Amounts Account, (ii) incorporate Annex 5 in order to include the corresponding eligibility criteria (associated with the instruction of the First Additional Clause) and (iii) allow the Trust to assume certain obligations under eligible hedging transactions subscribed by certain investors in relation to the Bonds, including the requirements and eligibility criteria applicable to such hedging transactions.

3. Authorize that the modifications required to be made to the respective Supplement Agreement for the purpose of implementing each extension of the maximum amount of each Issue, or each series under such Issue, up to reaching the Program Amount do not require approval from the Special Meeting.

4. Authorize and grant powers to the Representative of the Holders of the Securitization Bonds, the Peruvian Trustee, and the Originator to sign all documents and perform all acts necessary to formalize the agreements adopted by the Special Meeting, including, but not limited to, the modification of the Fiscal Agency Agreement, in order to allow the implementation of extensions of the maximum amount of each Issue or each series under such Issue up to reaching the Program Amount.

Holders of the Securitization Bonds who have the right to attend the Special Meeting may be represented by a simple power of attorney, indicating the act for which such designation is made. The power of attorney may be sent by physical or electronic means to the address Av. El Derby No. 055, Tower 4, 9th Floor, Surco and/or to the email addresses [email protected]; [email protected], no later than twenty-four (24) hours before the time of the Special Meeting subject to this call notice.

Credicorp Capital Sociedad Titulizadora S.A.

Peruvian Trustee

