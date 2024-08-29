FIRST PROGRAM OF SECURITIZATION BONDS FOR PROPERTY TRANSFER TAX (ALCABALA) AND VEHICLE OWNERSHIP TAX OF THE METROPOLITAN MUNICIPALITY OF LIMA

NOTICE OF CALL TO GENERAL MEETING

LIMA, Peru, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with applicable regulations and the Clause Nine of the Securitization Trust Agreement and the Master Indenture for the Issuance of Securitization Bonds (the "Trust Agreement") corresponding to the Primer Programa de Bonos de Titulización de Impuesto de Alcabala e Impuesto al Patrimonio Vehicular de la Municipalidad Metropolitana de Lima (the Metropolitan Municipality of Lima Alcabala Tax and Motor Vehicle Tax First Securitization Program) for an amount of up to S/ 4,000,000,000 (the "Securitization Program"), Credicorp Capital Sociedad Titulizadora S.A., in its capacity as Peruvian Trustee, calls a General Meeting of said Program at the request of the Metropolitan Municipality of Lima, in its capacity as Originator.

The General Meeting on first call will be held on Friday, September 6, 2024, at 10:00 AM (Lima time) at Av. El Derby 055, Tower 4, 9th Floor, Santiago de Surco, province and department of Lima. Should the required quorum not be met, a second call will be made for Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at the same time and place as indicated above. The agenda for the General Meeting subject to this call notice is as follows:

Approve the amendment to the Trust Agreement in order to (i) modify the definitions of "Annexes" and "Permitted Indebtedness" contained in section 1.1 (Defined Terms), the latter to clarify that additional issues (ampliaciones) under the First Issuance must comply with the requirements established in subsections (B) and (C) of that definition, (ii) incorporate the definition of "Ampliaciones" in section 1.1 (Defined Terms), (iii) incorporate section 4.4(c), (iv) modify section 11.1(b)(v), (v) incorporate section 11.1(b)(vii), and (vi) incorporate Annex 21, with the purpose of allowing the implementation of expansions of the maximum amount of each Issue or each series under such Issue up to the Program Amount.



Approve the amendment to the Trust Agreement in order to (i) modify the definitions of "Program Documents", "Cash-Trapping Threshold Amount", "Other Amounts" contained in section 1.1 (Defined Terms), (ii) incorporate the definition of "Covered Investor" in section 1.1 (Defined Terms), and (iii) modify section 6.17, with the purpose of specifying the management mechanism of the Payment Accounts for Other Amounts and clarifying who can be the beneficiaries of such Other Amounts, which refer to certain funding breakage costs that may be incurred by certain investors.



Authorize that the modifications required to be made to the respective Supplement Agreement in order to implement each expansion of the maximum amount of each Issue or each series under such Issue up to the Program Amount do not require approval from the General Meeting.



Authorize and grant powers to the Representative of the Holders of the Securitization Bonds, the Peruvian Trustee, and the Originator to sign all documents and perform all acts necessary to formalize the agreements adopted by the General Meeting.

Holders of the Securitization Bonds entitled to attend the General Meeting may be represented by a simple power of attorney, indicating the act for which such designation is made. The power of attorney may be sent by physical or electronic means to the address Av. El Derby No. 055, Tower 4, 9th Floor, Surco and/or to the email addresses [email protected]; [email protected], no later than twenty-four (24) hours before the time of the General Meeting subject to this call notice.

Lima, August 29, 2024

Credicorp Capital Sociedad Titulizadora S.A.

Peruvian Trustee

