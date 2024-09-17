First Public Images Unveiled of Fallen Journalists Memorial to be Located at the National Mall in Washington, DC

National memorial dedicated to press freedom and those who died advancing it will evoke themes of transparency and light, symbolizing the critical work of journalists

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation unveiled today, on Constitution Day, the first public images of the innovative design concept for the memorial at the National Mall that will be dedicated to press freedom and the journalists who have lost their lives in service to that cause.

The design concept will be presented for review to the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts on September 19. The National Capital Planning Commission will also review the concept on October 3.

Click here to view and download the design concepts for the memorial. They are to be credited to Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation/John Ronan Architects.

Led by renowned Chicago-based architecture firm John Ronan Architects, the design concept marks a major milestone in the process leading up to the construction of the memorial. The selection of John Ronan Architects to design the memorial was the culmination of a year-long process overseen by a 10-person design team selection committee led by Pulitzer Prize-winning architecture critic Paul Goldberger.

"John Ronan's creative design brilliantly captures the essence of what we hoped this memorial could be," said David Dreier, Chairman of the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation. "His use of transparent materials to convey themes of clarity and light reinforces the important role that journalists, photojournalists, and media workers play in bringing information to light – often in very difficult circumstances."

The Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation launched in 2019 on the first anniversary of the deadliest assault against journalists in U.S. history when members of the Tribune's Capital Gazette team were murdered in their newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland. Since that launch, bipartisan legislation has been passed by Congress and signed into law authorizing the foundation to design and build a Fallen Journalists Memorial in Washington, D.C. Last year, the foundation received approval from the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts to design the memorial which will be located at the National Mall with a direct view of the U.S. Capitol. The memorial will be funded entirely with private contributions. Organizations including the Annenberg Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Knight Foundation, and several anonymous donors have contributed nearly half the necessary funds.

Once completed and conveyed to the National Park Service, the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation will continue to support the memorial with programming, digital content, and educational resources. This will enhance the memorial's visitor experience by amplifying the history of the First Amendment and a free press as it portrays the courage of individual journalists who sacrificed their lives.

The innovative design consists of solid glass elements arranged in a seemingly random manner which aggregate to form a pure cylindrical space at the heart of the site, suggesting the way seemingly disconnected facts coalesce to form a journalist's story. Leveraging advances in technology, the memorial will be the first in the nation's capital made almost entirely of glass. The memorial's layered collection of glass elements will appear different from all sides of the triangular site, alluding to the multiple sides of a story which a journalist must explore to infer the truth. The memorial has no front or back, and can be entered from multiple points with all paths leading to the circular Remembrance Hall, suggesting many paths to the truth. Inside the hall, visitors will be drawn to a circular glass "lens" in the center of the space bearing an important message: the text of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. At night, a soft glow will emanate from the up-lit glass elements with the brightly lit Capitol dome visible above the memorial's eastern rim, signifying the watchdog role that journalists play in a democracy.

"The memorial will be a journey of discovery that unfolds slowly, space by space, like a story that casts the visitor in the role of investigative journalist," said John Ronan FAIA, principal of John Ronan Architects. "The memorial will be an inspiring place of remembrance which celebrates the First Amendment freedoms upon which democracy is built and honors those who have sacrificed their lives in pursuit of the truth."

"We wanted an innovative design for the first public memorial in the nation's capital to honor fallen journalists and freedom of the press and John Ronan delivered," said Barbara Cochran, president of the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation. "At a time when journalists are facing great dangers around the world, our hope is that visitors will pay their respects to the fallen and appreciate the vital role these journalists play in advancing and preserving democracy."

ABOUT THE FOUNDATION

The Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation was authorized by Congress in December 2020 to build a memorial on federal land in Washington, D.C. to commemorate America's commitment to a free press by honoring journalists who have sacrificed their lives in service to that cause. The foundation is led by the past Chairman of the Tribune Publishing Company and former U.S. Representative David Dreier, as well as former news executive and journalism professor Barbara Cochran. The foundation is supported by numerous leaders from all segments of the journalism community who serve on its Board of Advisors, including editors and publishers, news anchors, and photojournalists. Learn more about the Fallen Journalists Memorial and how to support this work at www.fallenjournalists.org and follow us at @FJMemorial.

