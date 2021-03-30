First Quality Donates Half a Million Cuties® Diapers to Good+Foundation

GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help families in need of diapers during the pandemic, First Quality Consumer Products, LLC donated 500,000 Cuties® diapers to Good+Foundation in 2020. The national nonprofit seeks to dismantle multi-generational poverty by providing essential goods alongside programs aimed at strengthening family relationships.

Before the pandemic, 93% of families served by Good+Foundation lived on low incomes. Now, higher rates of job loss, food insecurity and housing instability mean even more families are struggling to afford diapers. It's an expense that can add up quickly: Children require 6 to 12 diapers per day, depending on their age.

"While diapers have always been the most-requested item from the families we serve, we have seen a huge increase in requests for diapers this year as our nonprofit partners struggle to fulfill needs in the community," said Katherine Snider, executive director of Good+Foundation.

To help meet unprecedented community needs, First Quality shipped truckloads of Cuties® diapers to the Good+Foundation warehouse in New York City. From there, they were distributed to partner organizations and then on to families.

As more families cared for loved ones of all ages at home during the pandemic, First Quality also recently donated more than 39,000 Prevail® adult incontinence products to Good+Foundation.

"No one should have to face the distress of not being able to diaper their child or provide care for a loved one," said Sima Delafraz, global leader of sales and marketing for the First Quality family of companies. "Our company's mission is to deliver high-quality, affordable products to everyone who needs them. Families are facing enormous challenges during the pandemic, and we want to do all we can to help."

Engaging families to fight poverty

Good+Foundation works with 75 nonprofit organizations in New York City and Los Angeles, offering programs such as parenting resources, job training and high school equivalency courses — with a focus on engaging fathers.

Product donations are paired with other services offered by program partners, incentivizing families to reach their goals. For example, a dad enrolled in a Good+Foundation program might receive a pack of diapers upon successful completion of a job training class or a high school equivalency exam.

Good+Foundation strives to be a reliable source for essential items to meet the real-time needs of the families it serves. The National Diaper Bank Network, of which Good+Foundation is a member, reports that one in three U.S. families experiences a diaper need.

"With a single pack of diapers costing the equivalent of 1.5 hours of work at the federal minimum wage, access to diapers can greatly relieve financial burdens for families struggling to make ends meet during an especially challenging year," said Snider.

Relief for parents

Good+Foundation estimates that 16,000 families have benefited from the diapers donated by First Quality.

"We are thankful to be able to provide Cuties® diapers to Good+Foundation families," said Snider. "It helps make parenting during a pandemic just a little bit easier."

The Kirby family was one recipient of the diapers. After successfully completing a co-parenting program through the Good+Foundation, they were referred to a daycare so that both parents could go back to work. However, the daycare required parents provide diapers for their children — a common requirement but an expense the Kirbys didn't have in their budget.

Good+Foundation was able to help by providing Cuties® diapers to the family. Now both parents are back to work and co-parenting effectively.

"Seeing the impact of Good+Foundation programs is inspiring," said Heidi Warner, Cuties® brand manager. "We continue to be amazed by the work they are doing to fight poverty and help families during this time of extraordinary need."

About First Quality

First Quality Consumer Products, LLC is a member of the privately held First Quality family of companies; a closely held diversified group of companies manufacturing, selling and distributing branded and private label absorbent hygiene, paper and packaging products into the healthcare, retail and commercial channels. First Quality is dedicated to meeting the demands of the market by providing innovative and high-quality products manufactured utilizing state-of-the-art technology. For more information, please visit www.firstquality.com.

About Good+Foundation

Good+Foundation is a leading national nonprofit that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty by pairing tangible goods with innovative services for low-income fathers, mothers and caregivers, creating an upward trajectory for the whole family. With an early focus on mothers and children, Good+ expanded programming in 2010 to strengthen support for non-custodial and formerly incarcerated fathers to address one of the root causes of cyclical poverty: father absence. Today, the organization partners with a national network of social service programs to pair goods – such as cribs, car seats and diapers – with mental health support, workforce development, co-parenting classes, preparation for the high school equivalency exam and more. By giving fathers tools, dignity and opportunities to re-engage with their families, mothers are getting more support, children are getting greater access to their fathers and men are learning how to become the dads they want to be.

Good+Foundation has offices and warehouses in New York City and Los Angeles and strategically distributes more than $7 Million worth of goods each year across the country. In 2019, 87 percent of expenses went directly back into Good+ programs. The organization has earned seven consecutive 4-star ratings on Charity Navigator – the highest rating possible – as well as a GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency and accreditation by the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance for transparency, efficiency and operations. Learn more at www.goodplusfoundation.org

Media Contacts:

First Quality: Sima Delafraz, 516-498-2417, [email protected]

Good + Foundation: Tiffany Langston, [email protected]

SOURCE First Quality

Related Links

https://www.firstquality.com

