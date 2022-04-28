First Quality Introduces MaxSorb™+ Zone For Bladder Control Pads, Providing Faster Absorption To Help Support Skin Health

Pads absorb up to 50% faster and come with 24/7 clinical support

GREAT NECK, N.Y., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Quality Products, Inc. is launching a new technology for bladder control pads called MaxSorb™+ Zone, providing enhanced rapid absorption to help keep skin dry all day and support skin health. Pads that use First Quality's MaxSorb+ Zone absorb up to 50% faster.*

The technology is backed by First Quality's clinical team, who bring a combined 380+ years of experience as licensed nurses, case managers and geriatric nurses. They staff a 24/7 clinical support line, which provides free, 100% confidential support to consumers – a service First Quality makes available to retail partners. The clinical team can help consumers with a range of incontinence-related topics, including product selection and fit.

"Age is a known risk factor for incontinence, and the population of people over 65 continues to grow," said Susan O'Connell, head of Research and Development at First Quality. "We're focused on developing products that maximize dryness because this is critical to help support skin health. Combined with our 24/7 clinical support, the MaxSorb+ Zone will help people of all ages manage bladder leaks comfortably and with confidence."

First Quality is piloting the MaxSorb+ Zone with its own brand of adult incontinence products before rolling out the innovation to a broader customer base. It is currently available in Prevail Plus™ Ultimate Long Daily Pads for women, which now absorb up to 50% faster than the previous Prevail® product.

Individually wrapped for convenience, Prevail Plus Ultimate Long Daily Pads have a soft top sheet and are 100% breathable, designed to let air circulate and heat escape for supreme comfort and skin protection. As with all Prevail products, they feature Omni-Odor Guard® to instantly neutralize odors throughout the day.

"As a leader in protective hygiene, we are excited to be piloting this technology under the Prevail brand," said Kristy Rothberg, head of Absorbent Hygiene Marketing at First Quality. "The new and improved Prevail Plus Ultimate Long Daily Pads provide women with maximum dryness and comfort all day, and we are excited to hear what consumers think about the enhanced rapid absorption."

The new Prevail Plus Ultimate Long Daily Pads are currently available online, shipped discreetly to consumers' doors. Free samples are available to order through the Prevail website while supplies last.

About First Quality

First Quality Products, Inc. is a member of the privately held First Quality family of companies; a closely-held diversified group of companies manufacturing, selling and distributing branded and private label absorbent hygiene, paper and packaging products into the healthcare, retail and commercial channels. First Quality is dedicated to meeting the demands of the market by providing innovative and high-quality products manufactured utilizing state- of-the-art technology. For more information, please visit www.firstquality.com.

