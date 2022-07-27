First Quality Launches Earth + Eden Sensitive™ Diapers

Wellness brand offers eco-conscious design made safe and luxurious

GREAT NECK, N.Y., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Quality is launching its Earth + Eden Sensitive™ diapers with a renewed focus on eco-conscious design™ made safe and luxurious. Earth + Eden is a wellness brand that aims to help empower people who want to live clean, healthy lifestyles without sacrificing product performance. Now customers can subscribe and save by ordering diapers on the Earth + Eden website.

Earth + Eden Sensitive diapers' super-absorbent core is made with plant-based materials* and they only use fluff that is certified by the Sustainable Forestry Initiative. Made in the United States at a facility that sends zero waste to landfill, the diapers' packaging currently includes 20% post-consumer recycled materials, with the goal of achieving 100% plastic-free packaging in 2023.

With up to 12 hours of superior protection, Earth + Eden Sensitive diapers are clinically proven to be gentle on babies' skin. They are free from lotions, natural-rubber latex, fragrance, and chlorine bleaching, and use only non-toxic, water-based inks. Now they are also accredited by the Skin Health Alliance, certifying that Earth + Eden diapers have been independently tested for skin safety, efficacy, and quality.

The luxurious diapers have a cotton enhanced™ layer that is exceptionally soft for ultimate comfort. Earth + Eden Sensitive diapers also feature an enhanced waistband for a better fit and less mess. The breathable outer cover and hypoallergenic inner liner work together to keep babies dry, while Comfort-Cuffs™ around the legs help prevent red marks and irritation.

"Building on what people love about Earth + Eden, we are delivering even more of the eco-conscious and skin-safe qualities that parents are seeking in a luxuriously soft diaper that offers superior protection," said Kristy Rothberg, head of global marketing for First Quality's absorbent hygiene business. "With the Earth + Eden brand, we aim to create a wellness-focused community for people seeking high quality products that support clean, healthy lifestyles."

Earth + Eden Sensitive diapers are now available to order through the Earth + Eden website, as well as Amazon and Walmart.com.

