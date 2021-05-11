First Quality® Teams Up with Cradles to Crayons® to Address Urgent Need for Diapers

BOSTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As presenting sponsor for the Gear Up for Baby campaign, First Quality Consumer Products, LLC ("First Quality") is helping Cradles to Crayons raise awareness about the urgent need for diapers across America. The Gear Up for Baby campaign is a six-week effort to increase diaper donations and provide everyday essentials for thousands of babies.

First Quality

Between Mother's Day, May 9, and Father's Day, June 20, the Gear Up for Baby campaign will elevate awareness of diaper need and encourage donations across Chicagoland, Greater Philadelphia, and Massachusetts. Cradles to Crayons is also looking for volunteers to visit their Giving Factories and collect baby hygiene essentials.

Supporters can further contribute to the campaign by purchasing Cuties® diapers. Throughout 2021, First Quality is donating a portion of proceeds from its Cuties diaper sales to Cradles to Crayons. Shoppers who purchase any package of Cuties diapers—sizes Newborn to 7—will, together with FirstQuality, contribute to helping Cradles to Crayons turn compassion into action.

"Our diaper distribution has increased 275% compared to this time last year. The average infant wears up to 12 diapers a day—that's 360 diapers a month," said Lynn Margherio, Cradles to Crayons Founder and CEO. "We are thrilled to have First Quality as our Gear Up for Baby presenting sponsor to help support the more than 1 in 3 families with young children nationwide who face diaper need."

Cradles to Crayons provides children from birth through age 12 living in homeless or low-income situations with the essential items they need to thrive. Each year, 30% of Cradles to Crayons' requests are for children ages 0—3, with an increased demand for critical baby items in the past year. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cradles to Crayons has distributed 8.3 million diapers.

"By supporting Cradles to Crayons and the Gear Up for Baby campaign, we hope to relieve some of the stress that parents and caregivers are facing today," said Sima Delafraz, global leader of sales and marketing for First Quality. "Together we can help ensure that babies have the essential items they need to grow and thrive."

In addition to diapers, Cradles to Crayons provides children with necessities such as clothing, warm coats, shoes and school supplies. The national nonprofit engages volunteers to collect new and high-quality used children's goods for distribution through their network of service partners and their innovative, online donation platform, Giving Factory® Direct. Last year, the organization served more than 550,000 children across the U.S.

About First Quality

First Quality Consumer Products, LLC is a member of the privately held First Quality family of companies; a closely held, diversified group of companies manufacturing, selling and distributing branded and private label absorbent hygiene, paper and packaging products into the healthcare, retail and commercial channels. First Quality is dedicated to meeting the demands of the market by providing innovative and high-quality products manufactured utilizing state-of-the-art technology. For more information, please visit www.firstquality.com

About Cuties

Cuties®, as First Quality's own brand of baby care products, is created for a new generation of parents with the highest standards of quality, efficiency and value. Thoughtfully designed and responsibly made, Cuties products are designed to be super-soft, super-absorbent and super-safe for babies' sensitive skin. Learn more by visiting www.cuties.com

Cuties ® is a registered trademark of First Quality Baby Products, LLC.

First Quality ® is a registered trademark of First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

About Cradles to Crayons®

Cradles to Crayons launched in Boston in 2002 and currently has operations in Boston, Philadelphia, and Chicago. The nonprofit provides children from birth through age 12 living in homeless or low-income situations with the essential items they need to thrive—at home, at school, and at play. They supply these items free of charge by engaging and connecting communities. Cradles to Crayons collects new and high-quality used children's goods and engages thousands of youth and adults in volunteer activities each year on behalf of local children in need. For more information, visit www.cradlestocrayons.org

