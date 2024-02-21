FIRST QUANTUM ANNOUNCES COMPREHENSIVE REFINANCING TRANSACTIONS AS PART OF ITS BALANCE SHEET STRENGTHENING INITIATIVES

(In United States dollars, except "C$" for Canadian dollars where noted)

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) announces four balance sheet strengthening initiatives (the "Refinancing"):

$500 million copper prepayment agreement (announced yesterday and detailed in the Company's fourth quarter and year-end 2023 results)

copper prepayment agreement (announced yesterday and detailed in the Company's fourth quarter and year-end 2023 results) The amendment and extension of its $2.2 billion corporate bank facilities that revises the leverage covenant and extends the maturity profile to April 2027 (the "Amendment and Extension")

corporate bank facilities that revises the leverage covenant and extends the maturity profile to (the "Amendment and Extension") $1,000 million bought deal offering of common shares (the "Common Share Offering")

bought deal offering of common shares (the "Common Share Offering") $1,600 million senior secured second lien notes offering (the "Notes Offering" and, together with the Common Share Offering, the "Offerings")

These transactions will, when completed, provide the Company with strong liquidity, sustainable leverage, and a solid financial position on which to deliver its operational objectives. The Company will redeem all of its outstanding senior notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes"), redeem all of its outstanding notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes") and continue to fund the completion of the S3 Expansion project at Kansanshi with all material debt amortization being deferred until June 2025.

Highlights of the Refinancing:

Enhances the Company's liquidity to $2.0 billion (including the copper prepayment agreement);

(including the copper prepayment agreement); Reduces the Company's net leverage 1 to 2.3x;

to 2.3x; Increases the Company's financial flexibility;

Provides covenant headroom, increasing net leverage1 test from 3.50x to 5.75x for the near term; and

Extends the Company's maturity profile, providing runway to complete the S3 Expansion and enable a pathway towards resolution in Panama .

"It is pleasing to announce these four transactions as part of our holistic approach to strengthen the balance sheet. Today's actions result in a capital structure that will enable us to deliver the S3 Expansion, which will return the Company to a position of strong free cash flow generation. We continue to be committed to working with the Government of Panama on the responsible stewardship of Cobre Panamá with the implementation of our preservation and safe management plan. At the same time, I remain confident that we can reach a resolution that will deliver the best outcome for the people of Panama and for First Quantum," commented Tristan Pascall, Chief Executive Officer of First Quantum. "I would like to thank our lenders, bondholders and shareholders for their support on these transactions and their confidence in the outlook of the Company."

The Company will continue to advance additional initiatives, including asset and stake sales, in a disciplined manner and only to the extent that is in the best interest of the Company.

The disclosure of material uncertainty in the Company's news release, Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis dated February 20, 2024 did not take into account today's announced transactions and the revised covenants, which will be effective following the closing of these transactions.



_____________________________ 1 "Net Leverage" is defined as the ratio of the Company's consolidated Net Debt to its consolidated EBITDA. Net Debt is calculated as Total Debt less cash and cash equivalents. Total Debt is defined as the total principal outstanding on debt classified as debt as defined in note 2 of the Group Financial Statements as at December 31, 2023, excluding any amortization or interest accrued and including amounts payable under trading facilities of $144 million.



AMENDMENTS TO BANK FACILITY

First Quantum announces that it has amended its original Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility (the "Facility") to extend its maturity and defer the amortization of the Term Loan.

The amended and extended $2.243 billion Facility is comprised of a $943 million Term Loan Facility and a $1.3 billion Revolving Credit Facility. The Facility is syndicated to a group of long-standing relationship banks of First Quantum, with all existing lenders consenting to the amendments in the new facility.

The amended terms, which will become effective upon completion of the Offerings and the 2025 Notes Redemption, will extend the debt maturity profile of the Facility to April 2027, removes all material debt amortization until June 2025 and reduces per annum debt amortization in the year which follows.

The amendments to the Facility also provide the Company with additional liquidity headroom and increases the net leverage1 covenant from 3.50x to 5.75x Net Debt/EBITDA until June 30, 2025. The net leverage1 covenant will be reduced to 5.00x between July 1, 2025 and December 31, 2025; 4.25x between January 1, 2026 and June 30, 2026; and 3.75x thereafter.

$1,000 Million Equity Bought Deal Offering

First Quantum also announces that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs as joint book-runners (collectively, the "Underwriters") pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis from the Company, 121,680,000 common shares of First Quantum ("Common Shares") at a price of C$11.10 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,351 million (approximately $1,000 million).

$1,600 Million Senior Secured Second Lien Notes Offering

First Quantum further announces that it is launching an offering of $1,600 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured second lien notes due 2029 (the "Notes") in a private offering, subject to market and other customary conditions. The Notes will be senior secured second lien obligations of the Company and will be guaranteed by certain of the Company's subsidiaries. The Notes will be offered solely to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

Goldman Sachs acted as Strategic Financial Adviser to the Company with respect to its capital structure and the Holistic Balance Sheet Initiatives.

