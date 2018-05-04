First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM") announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 534,959,416 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 77.60% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2018 in Toronto are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.SEDAR.com.
|
NAME
|
NUMBER OF SHARES
|
% OF VOTES CAST
|
FOR
|
WITHHELD
|
FOR
|
WITHHELD
|
Philip K.R Pascall
|
518,499,038
|
13,289,814
|
97.50
|
2.50
|
G. Clive Newall
|
519,182,827
|
12,606,025
|
97.63
|
2.37
|
Kathleen Hogenson
|
531,149,338
|
639,514
|
99.88
|
0.12
|
Peter St. George
|
525,101,332
|
6,687,520
|
98.74
|
1.26
|
Andrew Adams
|
524,523,840
|
7,265,012
|
98.63
|
1.37
|
Paul Brunner
|
525,867,442
|
5,921,410
|
98.89
|
1.11
|
Robert Harding
|
516,595,614
|
15,193,238
|
97.14
|
2.86
|
Simon Scott
|
531,595,842
|
193,010
|
99.96
|
0.04
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
G. Clive Newall
President
