First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

NAME NUMBER OF SHARES % OF VOTES CAST FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD Philip K.R Pascall 518,499,038 13,289,814 97.50 2.50 G. Clive Newall 519,182,827 12,606,025 97.63 2.37 Kathleen Hogenson 531,149,338 639,514 99.88 0.12 Peter St. George 525,101,332 6,687,520 98.74 1.26 Andrew Adams 524,523,840 7,265,012 98.63 1.37 Paul Brunner 525,867,442 5,921,410 98.89 1.11 Robert Harding 516,595,614 15,193,238 97.14 2.86 Simon Scott 531,595,842 193,010 99.96 0.04

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

G. Clive Newall

President

