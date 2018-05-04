First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

News provided by

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

16:30 ET

TORONTO, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM") announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum.  In total, 534,959,416 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 77.60% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2018 in Toronto are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.SEDAR.com.

NAME

NUMBER OF SHARES

% OF VOTES CAST

FOR

WITHHELD

FOR

WITHHELD

Philip K.R Pascall

518,499,038

13,289,814

97.50

2.50

G. Clive Newall

519,182,827

12,606,025

97.63

2.37

Kathleen Hogenson

531,149,338

639,514

99.88

0.12

Peter St. George

525,101,332

6,687,520

98.74

1.26

Andrew Adams

524,523,840

7,265,012

98.63

1.37

Paul Brunner

525,867,442

5,921,410

98.89

1.11

Robert Harding

516,595,614

15,193,238

97.14

2.86

Simon Scott

531,595,842

193,010

99.96

0.04

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 
G. Clive Newall
President

For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-quantum-minerals-announces-voting-results-for-the-election-of-directors-300643076.html

SOURCE First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.first-quantum.com

Also from this source

Apr 26, 2018, 17:00 ET First Quantum Minerals Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Apr 06, 2018, 09:00 ET First Quantum to Release First Quarter 2018 Financial and...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

News provided by

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

16:30 ET