First Quantum Provides Notice of First Quarter Results Release, Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Filing of Annual Disclosure Documents
Apr 02, 2019, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX:FM) will publish its first quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Monday April 29, 2019 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday April 30, 2019.
Conference call and webcast details are as follows:
Date:
April 30, 2019
Time:
9:00 am (EDT); 2:00 pm (BST); 6:00 am (PDT)
Webcast:
Dial in:
North America (toll free): (877) 291-4570
North America and international: (647) 788-4919
United Kingdom: (toll free) 0-800-051-7107
Replay:
Available from noon (EDT) on April 30, 2019 until 11:59 pm (EDT) on May 21, 2019
North America (toll free): (800) 585-8367
North America and international: (416) 621-4642
Passcode:
4757109
ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
The annual meeting of shareholders will take place on May 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. EDT at the Gallery of the TMX Broadcast Centre 130 King St. W. Toronto, Ontario, Canada. For those unable to attend the meeting in person, an audio webcast of the meeting, including slide presentation, will be accessible through the Company's website.
ANNUAL DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS
The Company also today advised that its 2018 Annual Report and the 2019 Notice & Access Document, Combined Notice and Management Information Circular, Proxy Form, Financial Statements Request Form and Voting Instruction Form are now available online at https://www.first-quantum.com/Investors-Centre/--2019-Annual-Meeting-of-Shareholders-Materials/default.aspx.
