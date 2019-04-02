First Quantum Provides Notice of First Quarter Results Release, Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Filing of Annual Disclosure Documents

TORONTO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX:FM) will publish its first quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Monday April 29, 2019 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday April 30, 2019.

Conference call and webcast details are as follows:



Date: April 30, 2019 Time: 9:00 am (EDT); 2:00 pm (BST); 6:00 am (PDT) Webcast: www.first-quantum.com



Dial in: North America (toll free): (877) 291-4570

North America and international: (647) 788-4919

United Kingdom: (toll free) 0-800-051-7107



Replay: Available from noon (EDT) on April 30, 2019 until 11:59 pm (EDT) on May 21, 2019 North America (toll free): (800) 585-8367

North America and international: (416) 621-4642



Passcode: 4757109

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The annual meeting of shareholders will take place on May 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. EDT at the Gallery of the TMX Broadcast Centre 130 King St. W. Toronto, Ontario, Canada. For those unable to attend the meeting in person, an audio webcast of the meeting, including slide presentation, will be accessible through the Company's website.

ANNUAL DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS

The Company also today advised that its 2018 Annual Report and the 2019 Notice & Access Document, Combined Notice and Management Information Circular, Proxy Form, Financial Statements Request Form and Voting Instruction Form are now available online at https://www.first-quantum.com/Investors-Centre/--2019-Annual-Meeting-of-Shareholders-Materials/default.aspx.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

G. Clive Newall

President

For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com

SOURCE First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

