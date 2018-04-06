First Quantum to Release First Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results on April 26, 2018

TORONTO, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM") will publish its first quarter 2018 financial and operating results on Thursday April 26, 2018 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday April 27, 2018.

Conference call and webcast details are as follows: