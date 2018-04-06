First Quantum to Release First Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results on April 26, 2018

TORONTO, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM") will publish its first quarter 2018 financial and operating results on Thursday April 26, 2018 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday April 27, 2018.
Conference call and webcast details are as follows:
|
Date:
|
April 27, 2018
|
Time:
|
9:00 am (EDT); 2:00 pm (BST); 6:00 am (PDT)
|
Webcast:
|
Dial in:
|
North America: (toll free) (877) 291-4570
|
North America and international: 1 (647) 788-4919
|
United Kingdom: (toll free) 0-800-051-7107
|
Replay:
|
Available from noon (Eastern) on April 27, 2018 until 11:59 pm (Eastern) on May 11, 2018
|
North America: (toll free) (800) 585-8367
|
North America and international: 1 (416) 621-4642
|
Passcode:
|
1286336
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
G. Clive Newall
President
For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com
SOURCE First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
Share this article