FIRST QUARTER 2023 OPERATING RESULTS ANNOUNCED BY NNN REIT, INC.

NNN REIT, Inc.

May 02, 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.  Highlights include:

Operating Results:

  • Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO available to common stockholders and diluted per share amounts:

Quarter Ended
March 31,



2023

2022



(dollars in thousands,
except per share data)

Revenues

$

204,108

$

190,279









Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

90,167

$

81,372

Net earnings per common share

$

0.50

$

0.46









FFO available to common stockholders

$

145,549

$

131,593

FFO per common share

$

0.80

$

0.75









Core FFO available to common stockholders

$

145,972

$

135,187

Core FFO per common share

$

0.80

$

0.77









AFFO available to common stockholders

$

148,166

(1)

$

138,721

(1)

AFFO per common share

$

0.82

(1)

$

0.79

(1)



(1)

Amounts include $9 and $1,780 of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Excluding such would have no affect on AFFO per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and would have resulted in AFFO per common share of $0.78 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • FFO per share increased 6.7% over prior year results
  • Core FFO per share increased 3.9% over prior year results
  • AFFO per share increased 3.8% over prior year results
  • Maintained high occupancy levels at 99.4%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years, at March 31, 2023 as compared to 99.4% at December 31, 2022 and 99.2% at March 31, 2022
  • $156.2 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 43 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 275,000 square feet at an initial cash cap rate of 7.0%
  • Sold six properties for $11.9 million, producing $6.3 million of gains on sales at a cap rate of 6.6%
  • Raised $16.9 million net proceeds from the issuance of 367,569 common shares
  • Maintained sector leading 12.9 year weighted average debt maturity for unsecured debt

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "NNN had a solid start to 2023 with just over $155 million in property acquisitions with an initial cap rate of seven percent and a 19 year weighted average lease term. Additionally, NNN continued to maintain high occupancy levels in the portfolio.  The 3.9 percent Core FFO growth over the prior year results coupled with wider investment cap rates on acquisitions and steady balance sheet management, allows NNN to strive to provide long-term shareholder value as we progress in 2023."

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases.  As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.  NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased annual dividends for 33 or more consecutive years.  For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

Management will hold a conference call on May 2, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review its results of operations.  The call can be accessed on the NNN REIT website live at http://www.nnnreit.com.  For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's website.  In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's website.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements.  These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "in position," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results.  These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including inflation, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital, risks related to the company's status as a REIT, and the potential impacts of COVID-19, or any epidemic or pandemic on the company's business operations, financial results, and financial position on the world economy.  Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and (ii) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.  Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission.  Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates.  Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release.  NNN REIT, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as "FFO", is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP.  FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows:  net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's noncontrolling interests and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies.  FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions.  Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure.  The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs.  A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations.  Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis.  Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation.  Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items such as transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, preferred stock redemption costs, executive retirement costs, loss on early extinguishment of debt or other non-core amounts as they occur.   The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP.  AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance.  The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs.  A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

NNN REIT, Inc.

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Quarter Ended
March 31,


2023

2022

Income Statement Summary





Revenues:





Rental income

$

203,630

$

189,763

Interest and other income from real estate transactions

478


516



204,108


190,279







Operating expenses:





General and administrative

12,251


11,042

Real estate

6,846


7,198

Depreciation and amortization

59,148


52,680

Leasing transaction costs

75


88

Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries

2,640


1,632

Executive retirement costs

423


3,594



81,383


76,234

Gain on disposition of real estate

6,300


3,992

Earnings from operations

129,025


118,037







Other expenses (revenues):





Interest and other income

(33)


(35)

Interest expense

38,891


36,699



38,858


36,664







Net earnings

90,167


81,373

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests




(1)

Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

90,167

$

81,372







Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Basic

180,845,503


174,772,243

Diluted

181,434,345


174,911,213







Net earnings per share available to common stockholders:





Basic

$

0.50

$

0.46

Diluted

$

0.50

$

0.46

NNN REIT, Inc.

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Quarter Ended
March 31,



2023

2022

Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:






Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

90,167

$

81,372

Real estate depreciation and amortization

59,042


52,581

Gain on disposition of real estate

(6,300)


(3,992)

Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of recoveries

2,640


1,632

Total FFO adjustments

55,382


50,221

FFO available to common stockholders

$

145,549

$

131,593









FFO per common share:






Basic

$

0.80

$

0.75

Diluted

$

0.80

$

0.75









Core Funds From Operations (Core FFO) Reconciliation:






Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

90,167

$

81,372

Total FFO adjustments

55,382


50,221

FFO available to common stockholders

145,549


131,593









Executive retirement costs

423


3,594

Total Core FFO adjustments

423


3,594

Core FFO available to common stockholders

$

145,972

$

135,187









Core FFO per common share:






Basic

$

0.81

$

0.77

Diluted

$

0.80

$

0.77

NNN REIT, Inc.

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Quarter Ended
March 31,



2023

2022

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Reconciliation:






Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

90,167

$

81,372

Total FFO adjustments

55,382


50,221

Total Core FFO adjustments

423


3,594

Core FFO available to common stockholders

145,972


135,187









Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves

(469)


1,096

Net capital lease rent adjustment

79


75

Below-market rent amortization

(112)


(140)

Stock based compensation expense

3,101


2,601

Capitalized interest expense

(405)


(98)

Total AFFO adjustments

2,194


3,534

AFFO available to common stockholders

$

148,166

(1)

$

138,721

(1)








AFFO per common share:






Basic

$

0.82

(1)

$

0.79

(1)

Diluted

$

0.82

(1)

$

0.79

(1)








Other Information:






Rental income from operating leases(2)

$

198,183

$

184,311

Earned income from direct financing leases(2)

$

144

$

151

Percentage rent(2)

$

763

$

701









Real estate expense reimbursement from tenants(2)

$

4,540

$

4,600

Real estate expenses

(6,846)


(7,198)

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$

(2,306)

$

(2,598)









Amortization of debt costs

$

1,199

$

1,171

Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding maturities)

$

173

(3)

$

165

Non-real estate depreciation expense

$

109

$

102

(1)

Amounts include $9 and $1,780 of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Excluding such had no affect on AFFO per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and would have resulted in AFFO per common share of $0.78 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.



(2)

For the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, the aggregate of such amounts is $203,630 and $189,763, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income statement summary.


(3)

In April 2023, NNN repaid the remaining mortgages payable principal balance of $9,774 which was due in July 2023. No penalty was incurred as a result of this repayment.

NNN REIT, Inc.

2023 Earnings Guidance
Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Commission.



2023 Guidance

Net earnings per common share excluding any gains on disposition
    of real estate, impairment charges, and executive retirement costs

$1.87 - $1.93 per share

Real estate depreciation and amortization per share

$1.27 per share

Core FFO per share

$3.14 - $3.20 per share

AFFO per share

$3.19 - $3.25 per share

General and administrative expenses

$43 - $45 Million

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$8 - $10 Million

Acquisition volume

$500 - $600 Million

Disposition volume

$100 - $120 Million

NNN REIT, Inc.

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)



March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

Balance Sheet Summary












Assets:





Real estate portfolio, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

$

8,111,622

$

8,020,814

Cash and cash equivalents

3,240


2,505

Restricted cash and cash held in escrow

2,086


4,273

Receivables, net of allowance of $701 and $708, respectively

2,568


3,612

Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $3,851 and $3,836, respectively

28,145


27,795

Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $22,235 and $21,663, respectively

4,830


5,352

Other assets

85,623


81,694

Total assets

$

8,238,114

$

8,146,045







Liabilities:





Line of credit payable

$

209,000

$

166,200

Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and net of unamortized debt cost

9,774


9,964

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs

3,740,945


3,739,890

Accrued interest payable

58,218


23,826

Other liabilities

85,305


82,663

Total liabilities

4,103,242


4,022,543







Stockholders' equity of NNN

4,134,872


4,123,502







Total liabilities and equity

$

8,238,114

$

8,146,045







Common shares outstanding

182,087,429


181,424,670







Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)

35,251,000


35,010,000

NNN REIT, Inc.

Debt Summary

As of March 31, 2023

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Unsecured Debt

Principal

Principal,
Net of
Unamortized
Discount

Stated
Rate

Effective
Rate

Maturity Date

Line of credit payable

$

209,000

$

209,000

SOFR +
87.5 bps


5.675

%

June 2025















Unsecured notes payable:













2024

350,000


349,900


3.900

%

3.924

%

June 2024

2025

400,000


399,710


4.000

%

4.029

%

November 2025

2026

350,000


348,401


3.600

%

3.733

%

December 2026

2027

400,000


399,195


3.500

%

3.548

%

October 2027

2028

400,000


398,278


4.300

%

4.388

%

October 2028

2030

400,000


399,069


2.500

%

2.536

%

April 2030

2048

300,000


296,077


4.800

%

4.890

%

October 2048

2050

300,000


294,322


3.100

%

3.205

%

April 2050

2051

450,000


441,926


3.500

%

3.602

%

April 2051

2052

450,000


439,896


3.000

%

3.118

%

April 2052

Total

3,800,000


3,766,774























Total unsecured debt(1)

$

4,009,000

$

3,975,774























Debt costs



$

(38,145)








Accumulated amortization


12,316








Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization


(25,829)








Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and
    unamortized debt costs

$

3,740,945











(1)

Unsecured debt has a weighted average interest rate of 3.8% and a weighted average maturity of 12.9 years.

Mortgages Payable

Principal
Balance

Interest
Rate

Maturity Date

Mortgage(1) (2)

$

9,774


5.230

%

July 2023









Debt costs

(147)





Accumulated amortization

147





Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization







Mortgages payable, including unamortized
    premium and net of unamortized debt costs

$

9,774
















(1)

Includes unamortized premium



(2)

In April 2023, NNN repaid the remaining mortgages payable principal balance of $9,774 which was due in July 2023. No penalty was incurred as a result of this repayment.

As of March 31, 2023, Debt / EBITDA based on current quarter EBITDA annualized is 5.3x.

NNN REIT, Inc.
Debt Summary – Continued
As of March 31, 2023
(unaudited)

Credit Facility and Note Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of March 31, 2023, the company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Unsecured Credit Facility Key Covenants

Required

March 31, 2023

Maximum leverage ratio

< 0.60

0.36

Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio

> 1.50

4.78

Maximum secured indebtedness ratio

< 0.40

0.001

Unencumbered asset value ratio

> 1.67

2.79

Unencumbered interest ratio

> 1.75

4.82





Unsecured Notes Key Covenants

Required

March 31, 2023

Limitation on incurrence of total debt

≤ 60%

39.8 %

Limitation on incurrence of secured debt

≤ 40%

0.1 %

Debt service coverage ratio

≥ 1.50

4.7

Maintenance of total unencumbered assets

≥ 150%

251 %

NNN REIT, Inc.

Property Portfolio

Top 20 Lines of Trade




As of March 31,


Lines of Trade

2023(1)

2022(2)

1.

Convenience stores

16.3 %

17.5 %

2.

Automotive service

14.4 %

12.6 %

3.

Restaurants – full service

9.0 %

9.7 %

4.

Restaurants – limited service

8.9 %

9.2 %

5.

Family entertainment centers

5.8 %

6.2 %

6.

Health and fitness

4.8 %

5.0 %

7.

Theaters

4.3 %

4.4 %

8.

Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories

4.1 %

4.1 %

9.

Equipment rental

3.1 %

3.1 %

10.

Automotive parts

2.6 %

3.0 %

11.

Wholesale clubs

2.6 %

2.4 %

12.

Drug stores

2.6 %

1.2 %

13.

Home improvement

2.3 %

2.4 %

14.

Furniture

2.1 %

2.4 %

15.

Medical service providers

1.9 %

2.0 %

16.

General merchandise

1.5 %

1.6 %

17.

Home furnishings

1.4 %

1.5 %

18.

Consumer electronics

1.4 %

1.5 %

19.

Travel plazas

1.3 %

1.5 %

20.

Automobile auctions, wholesale

1.2 %

1.3 %


Other

8.4 %

7.4 %


Total

100.0 %

100.0 %

Top 10 States



State

% of
Total(1)


State

% of
Total(1)

1.

Texas

17.0 %

6.

North Carolina

4.0 %

2.

Florida

8.8 %

7.

Indiana

3.8 %

3.

Illinois

5.3 %

8.

Tennessee

3.8 %

4.

Ohio

5.1 %

9.

Virginia

3.5 %

5.

Georgia

4.6 %

10.

California

3.5 %

As a percentage of annual base rent, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place.

(1)

$781,909,000 as of March 31, 2023.

(2)

$732,042,000 as of March 31, 2022.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Property Portfolio – Continued

Top 20 Tenants



Tenant

# of
Properties

% of
Total(1)

1.

7-Eleven

138

4.6 %

2.

Mister Car Wash

121

4.3 %

3.

Camping World

47

3.9 %

4.

LA Fitness

30

3.4 %

5.

GPM Investments (Convenience Stores)

152

3.1 %

6.

Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)

204

2.9 %

7.

Dave & Busters

28

2.9 %

8.

AMC Theatre

20

2.8 %

9.

BJ's Wholesale Club

13

2.6 %

10.

Couche Tard (Pantry)

91

2.3 %

11.

Mavis Tire Express Services

134

2.2 %

12.

Sunoco

61

2.1 %

13.

Walgreens

49

2.0 %

14.

Chuck-E-Cheese

53

1.9 %

15.

United Rentals

52

1.8 %

16.

Frisch's Restaurants

68

1.7 %

17.

Fikes (Convenience Stores)

59

1.6 %

18.

Life Time Fitness

3

1.4 %

19.

Best Buy

16

1.4 %

20.

Bob Evans

106

1.4 %

Lease Expirations(2)



% of
Total(1)

# of
Properties

Gross
Leasable
Area(3)


% of
Total(1)

# of
Properties

Gross
Leasable
Area(3)

2023

0.9 %

55

500,000

2029

3.0 %

85

1,093,000

2024

2.8 %

88

1,408,000

2030

3.5 %

107

1,207,000

2025

5.4 %

188

2,011,000

2031

7.7 %

187

2,711,000

2026

5.1 %

217

2,152,000

2032

6.3 %

220

2,352,000

2027

8.6 %

240

3,637,000

2033

5.1 %

141

1,440,000

2028

5.5 %

201

1,996,000

Thereafter

46.1 %

1,698

14,512,000

(1)

Based on the annual base rent of $781,909,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of March 31, 2023.

(2)

As of March 31, 2023, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.3 years.

(3)

Square feet.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Rent Deferral Lease Amendments

The following table outlines the rent deferred and corresponding scheduled repayment of the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments executed as of March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):




Deferred


Scheduled Repayment



Accrual
Basis

Cash
Basis

Total

% of
Total


Accrual
Basis

Cash
Basis

Total

% of
Total

Cumulative
Total

2020

$

33,594

$

18,351

$

51,945


91.7

%

$

3,239

$

20

$

3,259


5.8

%

5.8

%






























2021


990


3,732


4,722


8.3

%


25,935


5,841


31,776


56.1

%

61.9

%






























2022















5,391


9,108


14,499


25.6

%

87.5

%






























2023

Q1














9


1,697


1,706


3.1

%

90.6

%

Q2














10


537


547


1.0

%

91.6

%

Q3

















536


536


0.9

%

92.5

%

Q4

















536


536


0.9

%

93.4

%

















19


3,306


3,325


5.9

%

93.4

%






























2024

Q1

















476


476


0.8

%

94.2

%

Q2

















476


476


0.8

%

95.0

%

Q3

















476


476


0.8

%

95.8

%

Q4

















476


476


0.9

%

96.7

%




















1,904


1,904


3.3

%

96.7

%






























2025


















1,904


1,904


3.3

%

100.0

%

































$

34,584

$

22,083

$

56,667





$

34,584

$

22,083

$

56,667






