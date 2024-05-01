FIRST QUARTER 2024 OPERATING RESULTS ANNOUNCED BY NNN REIT, INC.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Highlights include:

Operating Results:

Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO and diluted per share amounts:





Quarter Ended

March 31,





2024

2023







(dollars in thousands,

except per share data) Revenues

$ 215,407



$ 204,108



















Net earnings

$ 94,371



$ 90,167



Net earnings per share

$ 0.52



$ 0.50



















FFO

$ 151,261



$ 145,549



FFO per share

$ 0.83



$ 0.80



















Core FFO

$ 151,578



$ 145,972



Core FFO per share

$ 0.83



$ 0.80



















AFFO

$ 153,259



$ 148,166



AFFO per share

$ 0.84



$ 0.82





First Quarter 2024 Highlights:

FFO and Core FFO per share increased 3.8% over prior year results

AFFO per share increased 2.4% over prior year results

Maintained high occupancy levels at 99.4%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.0 years, at March 31, 2024 as compared to 99.5% at December 31, 2023 and 99.4% at March 31, 2023

as compared to 99.5% at and 99.4% at $124.5 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 20 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 284,000 square feet at an initial cash cap rate of 8.0%

in property investments, including the acquisition of 20 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 284,000 square feet at an initial cash cap rate of 8.0% Sold six properties for $18.5 million , producing $4.8 million of gains on sales

, producing of gains on sales Raised $21.5 million in net proceeds from the issuance of 519,494 common shares

in net proceeds from the issuance of 519,494 common shares Maintained sector leading 11.8 year weighted average debt maturity

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "NNN's first quarter was consistent and predictable with nearly $125 million in property acquisitions, yielding an initial cash cap rate of eight percent with an 18-year weighted average remaining lease term. With our strong property portfolio combined with over $1 billion of liquidity and strategic balance sheet management, NNN remains positioned to deliver long-term shareholder value as we progress through the year."

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2024, the company owned 3,546 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.1 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.0 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded real estate investment trusts to have increased annual dividends for 34 or more consecutive years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

Management will hold a conference call on May 1, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review its results of operations. The call can be accessed on the NNN REIT website live at www.nnnreit.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's website. In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's website.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including inflation, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital, risks related to the company's status as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and the potential impacts of an epidemic or pandemic on the company's business operations, financial results, and financial position on the world economy. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and (ii) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. NNN REIT, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as "FFO", is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's noncontrolling interests and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items such as transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, executive retirement costs or other non-core amounts as they occur. The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance. The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

NNN REIT, Inc. (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

March 31,



2024



2023 Income Statement Summary









Revenues:









Rental income

$ 214,825



$ 203,630 Interest and other income from real estate transactions



582





478





215,407





204,108











Operating expenses:









General and administrative



12,584





12,251 Real estate



7,154





6,846 Depreciation and amortization



60,615





59,148 Leasing transaction costs



33





75 Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries



1,204





2,640 Executive retirement costs



317





423





81,907





81,383 Gain on disposition of real estate



4,821





6,300 Earnings from operations



138,321





129,025











Other expenses (revenues):









Interest and other income



(119)





(33) Interest expense



44,069





38,891





43,950





38,858











Net earnings

$ 94,371



$ 90,167











Weighted average shares outstanding:









Basic



181,794,208





180,845,503 Diluted



182,212,897





181,434,345











Net earnings per share available to stockholders:









Basic

$ 0.52



$ 0.50 Diluted

$ 0.52



$ 0.50

NNN REIT, Inc. (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

March 31,



2024



2023 Funds From Operations ("FFO") Reconciliation:









Net earnings

$ 94,371



$ 90,167 Real estate depreciation and amortization



60,507





59,042 Gain on disposition of real estate



(4,821)





(6,300) Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of recoveries



1,204





2,640 Total FFO adjustments



56,890





55,382 FFO

$ 151,261



$ 145,549











FFO per share:









Basic

$ 0.83



$ 0.80 Diluted

$ 0.83



$ 0.80











Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") Reconciliation:









Net earnings

$ 94,371



$ 90,167 Total FFO adjustments



56,890





55,382 FFO



151,261





145,549











Executive retirement costs



317





423 Total Core FFO adjustments



317





423 Core FFO

$ 151,578



$ 145,972











Core FFO per share:









Basic

$ 0.83



$ 0.81 Diluted

$ 0.83



$ 0.80

NNN REIT, Inc. (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)









Quarter Ended

March 31,





2024



2023

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") Reconciliation:











Net earnings

$ 94,371



$ 90,167

Total FFO adjustments



56,890





55,382

Total Core FFO adjustments



317





423

Core FFO



151,578





145,972















Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves



36





(469)

Net capital lease rent adjustment



54





79

Below-market rent amortization



(117)





(112)

Stock based compensation expense



3,567





3,101

Capitalized interest expense



(1,859)





(405)

Total AFFO adjustments



1,681





2,194

AFFO

$ 153,259



$ 148,166















AFFO per share:











Basic

$ 0.84



$ 0.82

Diluted

$ 0.84



$ 0.82















Other Information:











Rental income from operating leases(1)

$ 209,084



$ 198,183

Earned income from direct financing leases(1)

$ 119



$ 144

Percentage rent(1)

$ 888



$ 763















Real estate expense reimbursement from tenants(1)

$ 4,734



$ 4,540

Real estate expenses



(7,154)





(6,846)

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$ (2,420)



$ (2,306)















Amortization of debt costs

$ 1,301



$ 1,199

Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding maturities)

$ —



$ 173 (2) Non-real estate depreciation expense

$ 111



$ 109







(1) For the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, the aggregate of such amounts is $214,825 and $203,630, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income statement summary.



(2) In April 2023, NNN repaid the remaining mortgages payable principal balance of $9,774.

NNN REIT, Inc.

2024 Earnings Guidance

Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Commission.





2024 Guidance Net earnings per share excluding any gains on disposition of real

estate, impairment charges, and executive retirement costs

$1.94 - $2.00 per share Real estate depreciation and amortization per share

$1.31 per share Core FFO per share

$3.25 - $3.31 per share AFFO per share

$3.29 - $3.35 per share General and administrative expenses

$46 - $48 Million Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$9 - $11 Million Acquisition volume

$400 - $500 Million Disposition volume

$80 - $120 Million

NNN REIT, Inc. (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)









March 31,

2024



December 31,

2023

Balance Sheet Summary

























Assets:











Real estate portfolio, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

$ 8,586,856



$ 8,535,851

Cash and cash equivalents



1,128





1,189

Restricted cash and cash held in escrow



—





3,966

Receivables, net of allowance of $717 and $669, respectively



3,569





3,649

Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $4,153 and $4,168, respectively



34,404





34,611

Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $24,525 and $23,952, respectively



2,723





3,243

Other assets



77,062





79,459

Total assets

$ 8,705,742



$ 8,661,968















Liabilities:











Line of credit payable

$ 116,200



$ 132,000

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs



4,229,933





4,228,544

Accrued interest payable



75,487





34,374

Other liabilities



109,264





109,593

Total liabilities



4,530,884





4,504,511















Total equity



4,174,858





4,157,457















Total liabilities and equity

$ 8,705,742



$ 8,661,968















Common shares outstanding



183,350,322





182,474,770















Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)



36,137,000





35,966,000



NNN REIT, Inc. Debt Summary As of March 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)



Unsecured Debt

Principal



Principal,

Net of

Unamortized

Discount



Stated

Rate



Effective

Rate



Maturity Date Line of credit payable

$ 116,200



$ 116,200



SOFR +

87.5 bps





6.185 %

June 2025































Unsecured notes payable:





























2024



350,000





349,982





3.900 %



3.924 %

June 2024

2025



400,000





399,817





4.000 %



4.029 %

November 2025

2026



350,000





348,811





3.600 %



3.733 %

December 2026

2027



400,000





399,361





3.500 %



3.548 %

October 2027

2028



400,000





398,559





4.300 %



4.388 %

October 2028

2030



400,000





399,192





2.500 %



2.536 %

April 2030

2033



500,000





488,912





5.600 %



5.905 %

October 2033

2048



300,000





296,156





4.800 %



4.890 %

October 2048

2050



300,000





294,457





3.100 %



3.205 %

April 2050

2051



450,000





442,096





3.500 %



3.602 %

April 2051

2052



450,000





440,114





3.000 %



3.118 %

April 2052 Total



4,300,000





4,257,457

















































Total unsecured debt(1)

$ 4,416,200



$ 4,373,657

















































Debt costs







$ (42,595)

















Accumulated amortization





15,071

















Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization





(27,524)

















Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs



$ 4,229,933

























(1)

Unsecured debt has a weighted average interest rate of 4.0% and a weighted average maturity of 11.8 years.





As of March 31, 2024, Net Debt / EBITDA based on current quarter EBITDA annualized is 5.5x.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Debt Summary – Continued

As of March 31, 2024

(unaudited)

Credit Facility and Note Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of March 31, 2024, the company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Key Covenants

Required

March 31, 2024 Unsecured Bank Credit Facility:







Maximum leverage ratio

< 0.60

0.39 Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio

> 1.50

4.43 Maximum secured indebtedness ratio

< 0.40

— Unencumbered asset value ratio

> 1.67

2.64 Unencumbered interest ratio

> 1.75

4.39 Unsecured Notes:







Limitation on incurrence of total debt

≤ 60%

40.9 % Limitation on incurrence of secured debt

≤ 40%

— Debt service coverage ratio

≥ 1.50

4.4 Maintenance of total unencumbered assets

≥ 150%

244 %

NNN REIT, Inc. Property Portfolio As of March 31, 2024

Top 20 Lines of Trade







As of March 31,



Lines of Trade

2024(1)

2023(2) 1.

Automotive service

16.3 %

14.4 % 2.

Convenience stores

16.2 %

16.3 % 3.

Restaurants – full service

8.6 %

9.0 % 4.

Restaurants – limited service

8.5 %

8.9 % 5.

Family entertainment centers

6.7 %

5.8 % 6.

Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories

4.6 %

4.1 % 7.

Health and fitness

4.4 %

4.8 % 8.

Theaters

4.1 %

4.3 % 9.

Equipment rental

2.9 %

3.1 % 10.

Wholesale clubs

2.5 %

2.6 % 11.

Automotive parts

2.4 %

2.6 % 12.

Drug stores

2.3 %

2.6 % 13.

Home improvement

2.2 %

2.3 % 14.

Furniture

2.0 %

2.1 % 15.

Medical service providers

1.8 %

1.9 % 16.

General merchandise

1.4 %

1.5 % 17.

Consumer electronics

1.3 %

1.4 % 18.

Home furnishings

1.3 %

1.4 % 19.

Travel plazas

1.3 %

1.3 % 20.

Pet supplies and services

1.1 %

0.9 %



Other

8.1 %

8.7 %



Total

100.0 %

100.0 %

Top 10 States





State

% of

Total(1)





State

% of

Total(1) 1.

Texas

16.9 %

6.

North Carolina

3.8 % 2.

Florida

9.4 %

7.

Tennessee

3.7 % 3.

Illinois

5.1 %

8.

Indiana

3.7 % 4.

Ohio

4.9 %

9.

Virginia

3.3 % 5.

Georgia

4.8 %

10.

California

3.2 %



As a percentage of annual base rent, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place.

(1) $831,010,000 as of March 31, 2024.

(2) $781,909,000 as of March 31, 2023.

NNN REIT, Inc. Property Portfolio – Continued As of March 31, 2024

Top 20 Tenants





Tenant

# of

Properties

% of

Total(1) 1.

7-Eleven

138

4.4 % 2.

Mister Car Wash

121

4.1 % 3.

Camping World

47

3.8 % 4.

Dave & Buster's

32

3.5 % 5.

LA Fitness

28

3.0 % 6.

GPM Investments (convenience stores)

150

2.9 % 7.

Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)

204

2.7 % 8.

AMC Theatre

20

2.7 % 9.

BJ's Wholesale Club

13

2.5 % 10.

Mavis Tire Express Services

140

2.2 % 11.

Couche Tard (Pantry)

92

2.2 % 12.

Sunoco

61

2.0 % 13.

Walgreens

49

1.9 % 14.

Chuck-E-Cheese

53

1.8 % 15.

United Rentals

49

1.6 % 16.

Frisch's Restaurants

68

1.6 % 17.

Fikes (convenience stores)

58

1.5 % 18.

Life Time Fitness

3

1.3 % 19.

Bob Evans

106

1.3 % 20.

Best Buy

16

1.3 %

Lease Expirations (2)





% of

Total(1)

# of

Properties

Gross Leasable

Area(3)





% of

Total(1)

# of

Properties

Gross Leasable

Area(3) 2024

1.2 %

39

534,000

2030

3.7 %

115

1,560,000 2025

4.5 %

176

1,539,000

2031

7.2 %

185

2,697,000 2026

4.7 %

211

2,111,000

2032

5.8 %

215

2,328,000 2027

8.1 %

235

3,591,000

2033

4.8 %

137

1,460,000 2028

5.7 %

230

2,173,000

Thereafter

50.1 %

1,853

15,972,000 2029

4.2 %

126

1,874,000























(1)

Based on the annual base rent of $831,010,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of March 31, 2024. (2)

As of March 31, 2024, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.0 years. (3)

Square feet.

SOURCE NNN REIT, Inc.