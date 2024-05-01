FIRST QUARTER 2024 OPERATING RESULTS ANNOUNCED BY NNN REIT, INC.

May 01, 2024, 08:30 ET
ORLANDO, Fla., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Highlights include:
Operating Results:
- Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO and diluted per share amounts:
|
Quarter Ended
|
2024
|
2023
|
(dollars in thousands,
|
Revenues
|
$
|
215,407
|
$
|
204,108
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
94,371
|
$
|
90,167
|
Net earnings per share
|
$
|
0.52
|
$
|
0.50
|
FFO
|
$
|
151,261
|
$
|
145,549
|
FFO per share
|
$
|
0.83
|
$
|
0.80
|
Core FFO
|
$
|
151,578
|
$
|
145,972
|
Core FFO per share
|
$
|
0.83
|
$
|
0.80
|
AFFO
|
$
|
153,259
|
$
|
148,166
|
AFFO per share
|
$
|
0.84
|
$
|
0.82
First Quarter 2024 Highlights:
- FFO and Core FFO per share increased 3.8% over prior year results
- AFFO per share increased 2.4% over prior year results
- Maintained high occupancy levels at 99.4%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.0 years, at March 31, 2024 as compared to 99.5% at December 31, 2023 and 99.4% at March 31, 2023
- $124.5 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 20 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 284,000 square feet at an initial cash cap rate of 8.0%
- Sold six properties for $18.5 million, producing $4.8 million of gains on sales
- Raised $21.5 million in net proceeds from the issuance of 519,494 common shares
- Maintained sector leading 11.8 year weighted average debt maturity
Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "NNN's first quarter was consistent and predictable with nearly $125 million in property acquisitions, yielding an initial cash cap rate of eight percent with an 18-year weighted average remaining lease term. With our strong property portfolio combined with over $1 billion of liquidity and strategic balance sheet management, NNN remains positioned to deliver long-term shareholder value as we progress through the year."
NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2024, the company owned 3,546 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.1 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.0 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded real estate investment trusts to have increased annual dividends for 34 or more consecutive years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.
Management will hold a conference call on May 1, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review its results of operations. The call can be accessed on the NNN REIT website live at www.nnnreit.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's website. In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's website.
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including inflation, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital, risks related to the company's status as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and the potential impacts of an epidemic or pandemic on the company's business operations, financial results, and financial position on the world economy. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and (ii) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. NNN REIT, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.
Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as "FFO", is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's noncontrolling interests and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset.
FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.
Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items such as transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, executive retirement costs or other non-core amounts as they occur. The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.
Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance. The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.
|
NNN REIT, Inc.
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
2024
|
2023
|
Income Statement Summary
|
Revenues:
|
Rental income
|
$
|
214,825
|
$
|
203,630
|
Interest and other income from real estate transactions
|
582
|
478
|
215,407
|
204,108
|
Operating expenses:
|
General and administrative
|
12,584
|
12,251
|
Real estate
|
7,154
|
6,846
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
60,615
|
59,148
|
Leasing transaction costs
|
33
|
75
|
Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries
|
1,204
|
2,640
|
Executive retirement costs
|
317
|
423
|
81,907
|
81,383
|
Gain on disposition of real estate
|
4,821
|
6,300
|
Earnings from operations
|
138,321
|
129,025
|
Other expenses (revenues):
|
Interest and other income
|
(119)
|
(33)
|
Interest expense
|
44,069
|
38,891
|
43,950
|
38,858
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
94,371
|
$
|
90,167
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
181,794,208
|
180,845,503
|
Diluted
|
182,212,897
|
181,434,345
|
Net earnings per share available to stockholders:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.52
|
$
|
0.50
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.52
|
$
|
0.50
|
NNN REIT, Inc.
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
2024
|
2023
|
Funds From Operations ("FFO") Reconciliation:
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
94,371
|
$
|
90,167
|
Real estate depreciation and amortization
|
60,507
|
59,042
|
Gain on disposition of real estate
|
(4,821)
|
(6,300)
|
Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of recoveries
|
1,204
|
2,640
|
Total FFO adjustments
|
56,890
|
55,382
|
FFO
|
$
|
151,261
|
$
|
145,549
|
FFO per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.83
|
$
|
0.80
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.83
|
$
|
0.80
|
Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") Reconciliation:
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
94,371
|
$
|
90,167
|
Total FFO adjustments
|
56,890
|
55,382
|
FFO
|
151,261
|
145,549
|
Executive retirement costs
|
317
|
423
|
Total Core FFO adjustments
|
317
|
423
|
Core FFO
|
$
|
151,578
|
$
|
145,972
|
Core FFO per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.83
|
$
|
0.81
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.83
|
$
|
0.80
|
NNN REIT, Inc.
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
2024
|
2023
|
Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") Reconciliation:
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
94,371
|
$
|
90,167
|
Total FFO adjustments
|
56,890
|
55,382
|
Total Core FFO adjustments
|
317
|
423
|
Core FFO
|
151,578
|
145,972
|
Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves
|
36
|
(469)
|
Net capital lease rent adjustment
|
54
|
79
|
Below-market rent amortization
|
(117)
|
(112)
|
Stock based compensation expense
|
3,567
|
3,101
|
Capitalized interest expense
|
(1,859)
|
(405)
|
Total AFFO adjustments
|
1,681
|
2,194
|
AFFO
|
$
|
153,259
|
$
|
148,166
|
AFFO per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.84
|
$
|
0.82
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.84
|
$
|
0.82
|
Other Information:
|
Rental income from operating leases(1)
|
$
|
209,084
|
$
|
198,183
|
Earned income from direct financing leases(1)
|
$
|
119
|
$
|
144
|
Percentage rent(1)
|
$
|
888
|
$
|
763
|
Real estate expense reimbursement from tenants(1)
|
$
|
4,734
|
$
|
4,540
|
Real estate expenses
|
(7,154)
|
(6,846)
|
Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements
|
$
|
(2,420)
|
$
|
(2,306)
|
Amortization of debt costs
|
$
|
1,301
|
$
|
1,199
|
Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding maturities)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
173
|
(2)
|
Non-real estate depreciation expense
|
$
|
111
|
$
|
109
|
(1)
|
For the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, the aggregate of such amounts is $214,825 and $203,630, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income statement summary.
|
(2)
|
In April 2023, NNN repaid the remaining mortgages payable principal balance of $9,774.
NNN REIT, Inc.
2024 Earnings Guidance
Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Commission.
|
2024 Guidance
|
Net earnings per share excluding any gains on disposition of real
|
$1.94 - $2.00 per share
|
Real estate depreciation and amortization per share
|
$1.31 per share
|
Core FFO per share
|
$3.25 - $3.31 per share
|
AFFO per share
|
$3.29 - $3.35 per share
|
General and administrative expenses
|
$46 - $48 Million
|
Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements
|
$9 - $11 Million
|
Acquisition volume
|
$400 - $500 Million
|
Disposition volume
|
$80 - $120 Million
|
NNN REIT, Inc.
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Balance Sheet Summary
|
Assets:
|
Real estate portfolio, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization
|
$
|
8,586,856
|
$
|
8,535,851
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
1,128
|
1,189
|
Restricted cash and cash held in escrow
|
—
|
3,966
|
Receivables, net of allowance of $717 and $669, respectively
|
3,569
|
3,649
|
Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $4,153 and $4,168, respectively
|
34,404
|
34,611
|
Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $24,525 and $23,952, respectively
|
2,723
|
3,243
|
Other assets
|
77,062
|
79,459
|
Total assets
|
$
|
8,705,742
|
$
|
8,661,968
|
Liabilities:
|
Line of credit payable
|
$
|
116,200
|
$
|
132,000
|
Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs
|
4,229,933
|
4,228,544
|
Accrued interest payable
|
75,487
|
34,374
|
Other liabilities
|
109,264
|
109,593
|
Total liabilities
|
4,530,884
|
4,504,511
|
Total equity
|
4,174,858
|
4,157,457
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
8,705,742
|
$
|
8,661,968
|
Common shares outstanding
|
183,350,322
|
182,474,770
|
Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)
|
36,137,000
|
35,966,000
|
NNN REIT, Inc.
Debt Summary
As of March 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
Unsecured Debt
|
Principal
|
Principal,
|
Stated
|
Effective
|
Maturity Date
|
Line of credit payable
|
$
|
116,200
|
$
|
116,200
|
SOFR +
|
6.185
|
%
|
June 2025
|
Unsecured notes payable:
|
2024
|
350,000
|
349,982
|
3.900
|
%
|
3.924
|
%
|
June 2024
|
2025
|
400,000
|
399,817
|
4.000
|
%
|
4.029
|
%
|
November 2025
|
2026
|
350,000
|
348,811
|
3.600
|
%
|
3.733
|
%
|
December 2026
|
2027
|
400,000
|
399,361
|
3.500
|
%
|
3.548
|
%
|
October 2027
|
2028
|
400,000
|
398,559
|
4.300
|
%
|
4.388
|
%
|
October 2028
|
2030
|
400,000
|
399,192
|
2.500
|
%
|
2.536
|
%
|
April 2030
|
2033
|
500,000
|
488,912
|
5.600
|
%
|
5.905
|
%
|
October 2033
|
2048
|
300,000
|
296,156
|
4.800
|
%
|
4.890
|
%
|
October 2048
|
2050
|
300,000
|
294,457
|
3.100
|
%
|
3.205
|
%
|
April 2050
|
2051
|
450,000
|
442,096
|
3.500
|
%
|
3.602
|
%
|
April 2051
|
2052
|
450,000
|
440,114
|
3.000
|
%
|
3.118
|
%
|
April 2052
|
Total
|
4,300,000
|
4,257,457
|
Total unsecured debt(1)
|
$
|
4,416,200
|
$
|
4,373,657
|
Debt costs
|
$
|
(42,595)
|
Accumulated amortization
|
15,071
|
Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization
|
(27,524)
|
Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and
unamortized debt costs
|
$
|
4,229,933
|
(1)
|
Unsecured debt has a weighted average interest rate of 4.0% and a weighted average maturity of 11.8 years.
|
As of March 31, 2024, Net Debt / EBITDA based on current quarter EBITDA annualized is 5.5x.
NNN REIT, Inc.
Debt Summary – Continued
As of March 31, 2024
(unaudited)
Credit Facility and Note Covenants
The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of March 31, 2024, the company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.
|
Key Covenants
|
Required
|
March 31, 2024
|
Unsecured Bank Credit Facility:
|
Maximum leverage ratio
|
< 0.60
|
0.39
|
Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio
|
> 1.50
|
4.43
|
Maximum secured indebtedness ratio
|
< 0.40
|
—
|
Unencumbered asset value ratio
|
> 1.67
|
2.64
|
Unencumbered interest ratio
|
> 1.75
|
4.39
|
Unsecured Notes:
|
Limitation on incurrence of total debt
|
≤ 60%
|
40.9 %
|
Limitation on incurrence of secured debt
|
≤ 40%
|
—
|
Debt service coverage ratio
|
≥ 1.50
|
4.4
|
Maintenance of total unencumbered assets
|
≥ 150%
|
244 %
|
NNN REIT, Inc.
Property Portfolio
As of March 31, 2024
|
Top 20 Lines of Trade
|
As of March 31,
|
Lines of Trade
|
2024(1)
|
2023(2)
|
1.
|
Automotive service
|
16.3 %
|
14.4 %
|
2.
|
Convenience stores
|
16.2 %
|
16.3 %
|
3.
|
Restaurants – full service
|
8.6 %
|
9.0 %
|
4.
|
Restaurants – limited service
|
8.5 %
|
8.9 %
|
5.
|
Family entertainment centers
|
6.7 %
|
5.8 %
|
6.
|
Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories
|
4.6 %
|
4.1 %
|
7.
|
Health and fitness
|
4.4 %
|
4.8 %
|
8.
|
Theaters
|
4.1 %
|
4.3 %
|
9.
|
Equipment rental
|
2.9 %
|
3.1 %
|
10.
|
Wholesale clubs
|
2.5 %
|
2.6 %
|
11.
|
Automotive parts
|
2.4 %
|
2.6 %
|
12.
|
Drug stores
|
2.3 %
|
2.6 %
|
13.
|
Home improvement
|
2.2 %
|
2.3 %
|
14.
|
Furniture
|
2.0 %
|
2.1 %
|
15.
|
Medical service providers
|
1.8 %
|
1.9 %
|
16.
|
General merchandise
|
1.4 %
|
1.5 %
|
17.
|
Consumer electronics
|
1.3 %
|
1.4 %
|
18.
|
Home furnishings
|
1.3 %
|
1.4 %
|
19.
|
Travel plazas
|
1.3 %
|
1.3 %
|
20.
|
Pet supplies and services
|
1.1 %
|
0.9 %
|
Other
|
8.1 %
|
8.7 %
|
Total
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
Top 10 States
|
State
|
% of
|
State
|
% of
|
1.
|
Texas
|
16.9 %
|
6.
|
North Carolina
|
3.8 %
|
2.
|
Florida
|
9.4 %
|
7.
|
Tennessee
|
3.7 %
|
3.
|
Illinois
|
5.1 %
|
8.
|
Indiana
|
3.7 %
|
4.
|
Ohio
|
4.9 %
|
9.
|
Virginia
|
3.3 %
|
5.
|
Georgia
|
4.8 %
|
10.
|
California
|
3.2 %
|
As a percentage of annual base rent, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place.
|
(1)
|
$831,010,000 as of March 31, 2024.
|
(2)
|
$781,909,000 as of March 31, 2023.
|
NNN REIT, Inc.
Property Portfolio – Continued
As of March 31, 2024
|
Top 20 Tenants
|
Tenant
|
# of
|
% of
|
1.
|
7-Eleven
|
138
|
4.4 %
|
2.
|
Mister Car Wash
|
121
|
4.1 %
|
3.
|
Camping World
|
47
|
3.8 %
|
4.
|
Dave & Buster's
|
32
|
3.5 %
|
5.
|
LA Fitness
|
28
|
3.0 %
|
6.
|
GPM Investments (convenience stores)
|
150
|
2.9 %
|
7.
|
Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)
|
204
|
2.7 %
|
8.
|
AMC Theatre
|
20
|
2.7 %
|
9.
|
BJ's Wholesale Club
|
13
|
2.5 %
|
10.
|
Mavis Tire Express Services
|
140
|
2.2 %
|
11.
|
Couche Tard (Pantry)
|
92
|
2.2 %
|
12.
|
Sunoco
|
61
|
2.0 %
|
13.
|
Walgreens
|
49
|
1.9 %
|
14.
|
Chuck-E-Cheese
|
53
|
1.8 %
|
15.
|
United Rentals
|
49
|
1.6 %
|
16.
|
Frisch's Restaurants
|
68
|
1.6 %
|
17.
|
Fikes (convenience stores)
|
58
|
1.5 %
|
18.
|
Life Time Fitness
|
3
|
1.3 %
|
19.
|
Bob Evans
|
106
|
1.3 %
|
20.
|
Best Buy
|
16
|
1.3 %
|
Lease Expirations(2)
|
% of
|
# of
|
Gross Leasable
|
% of
|
# of
|
Gross Leasable
|
2024
|
1.2 %
|
39
|
534,000
|
2030
|
3.7 %
|
115
|
1,560,000
|
2025
|
4.5 %
|
176
|
1,539,000
|
2031
|
7.2 %
|
185
|
2,697,000
|
2026
|
4.7 %
|
211
|
2,111,000
|
2032
|
5.8 %
|
215
|
2,328,000
|
2027
|
8.1 %
|
235
|
3,591,000
|
2033
|
4.8 %
|
137
|
1,460,000
|
2028
|
5.7 %
|
230
|
2,173,000
|
Thereafter
|
50.1 %
|
1,853
|
15,972,000
|
2029
|
4.2 %
|
126
|
1,874,000
|
(1)
|
Based on the annual base rent of $831,010,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of March 31, 2024.
|
(2)
|
As of March 31, 2024, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.0 years.
|
(3)
|
Square feet.
SOURCE NNN REIT, Inc.
