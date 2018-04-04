First Quarter Sales Break Record for Neal Communities

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Neal Communities, southwest Florida's premier, private homebuilder, notched a new record last month with 106 new home sales company-wide, bringing its first-quarter total to 336 sales. This marked a 10 percent increase from its 2017 first-quarter sales, setting a new company record.

In March, close to 40 percent of the builder's sales consisted of move-in-ready homes.

"A continued shortage in residential resale home inventory across the country and particularly in the southwest Florida real estate market helps fuel our sales success," said Michael Storey, president of Neal Communities. "That coupled with degrading weather conditions in the Northern and Midwestern states and the ideal locations of our new home communities will continue to fuel new home sales for Neal Communities."

The builder's three fastest-selling communities were Grand Palm in Venice with 14 sales, Silverleaf in Parrish with 14 sales and Milano in Venice with 13 sales. Eagle Trace near Lakewood Ranch in Manatee County saw four sales and is almost completely sold out.

"Due to our financial strength, we are able to provide a consistent, steady supply of inventory," said Storey. "Our buying power allows us to provide excellent value and these two factors allow us to compete successfully with the resale market. Most buyers see the benefit of buying new rather than a resale when these aspects are considered."

The Lakewood Ranch-based builder recently broke ground on a new amenity center at Grand Palm. The 7,227-square-foot Grand Palm Social Club will boast first-class amenities, including a 3,400-square-foot resort-style pool, a separate spa area with a Jacuzzi, a game room and a large gathering room with an open café kitchen.

With more than 2,300 square feet of outdoor space, the amenity center's large lanai will feature wraparound verandas, shade structures, a covered tiki pavilion, palm trees and an island sand pit with hammocks. The Grand Palm Social Club is slated to open in 2019.

Neal Signature Homes, the firm's luxury custom home division, sold 10 homes in March and the builder's south division, encompassing Lee and Collier counties, was responsible for 12 sales.

Two model homes in Naples won awards in the Collier Building Industry Alliance Parade of Homes last month. The Merit Award went to the Windermere model and the 2018 Overall Excellence in Construction and Design went to the Keswick model. Both model homes are located at the popular community of Avalon of Naples, which is currently halfway sold out, and also at Richmond Park in north Naples.

About Neal Communities

With over 40 years of building award-winning homes, Neal Communities has over 70 successful communities throughout southwest Florida. The Lakewood Ranch-based builder was named the Professional Builder 2015 "Builder of the Year" and was named one of 2012's "America's Best Builders" by BUILDER Magazine and voted the "2013 Best Residential Builder in Southwest Florida" in a readers' poll sponsored by Gulfshore Business Magazine. The company is ranked No. 1 locally by Metrostudy and by Hanley Wood Market Intelligence based on number of home sales and ranked nationally among the top 50 builders by BUILDER Magazine.

To date, Neal has built over 13,000 homes in southwest Florida. As the area's largest and most established, locally owned and operated private builder, Neal Communities is continually striving for excellence in every aspect of the home building and development business. Neal Signature Homes, Neal Land Ventures, Charlene Neal PureStyle, Waterscapes Pools & Spas, Neal Communities Funding, Fiducia Insurance and Allegiant Title Professionals all contribute to the firm's continued, record-setting local success. The company's honors and accolades include numerous Parade of Homes awards, 50 Aurora Awards, 5 Best in American Living Awards and hundreds of local and regional industry awards. For more information, please visit www.NealCommunities.com.

