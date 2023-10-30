First Rally House Store Unveiled in Toledo, Ohio

Rally House

30 Oct, 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House proudly holds a strong presence throughout Ohio, and the company is excited to branch out to the northern part of the state with its first storefront in Toledo. Rally House Franklin Park is the dependable sports and merchandise retailer for every fan in the area, as the store carries products for Detroit and Cleveland teams, plus many localized gifts.

Rally House is determined to help as customers showcase their team spirit and hometown pride, which is why the company is thrilled to open this new location in northern Ohio. "Toledo sports fans have all sorts of teams they can cheer for since the city is sandwiched between Detroit and Cleveland," District Manager Hannah Garcia explains. "Thankfully, Rally House Franklin Park stocks many of these fan-favorite teams, along with awesome local gear customers will love!"

Patrons will appreciate the wide range of high-quality apparel, accessories, and collectibles available at Rally House Franklin Park. The store carries various name brands, including but not limited to Nike, New Era, Adidas, '47, and Mitchell & Ness. There are also numerous professional and collegiate teams for customers to peruse, such as the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Toledo Rockets, Michigan Wolverines, and others.

Another reason Toledo residents will like shopping at Rally House Franklin Park is for the impressive assortment of local apparel and gifts inspired by Toledo and surrounding areas. Within this assortment, locals and tourists will find tons of unique styles, especially when browsing RALLY Brand™ apparel.

The team at Rally House Franklin Park can't wait to work with the incredible fans around Toledo. The company also recommends that customers browse www.rallyhouse.com for even more products that can ship to any state. And for the latest store news and info, patrons can visit the Rally House Franklin Park store page or follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house).

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 180+ locations across 18 states.

