First Rate And HiddenLevers Partner to Provide Risk Analytics and Business Intelligence to the Wealth Management Industry

ARLINGTON, Texas, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Rate , a leading provider of wealth management solutions in the financial services marketplace, and HiddenLevers , a cutting-edge, comprehensive risk monitoring and analytics platform announced today an integration to enable wealth managers access to forward-looking portfolio analytics with historical portfolio results.

"By integrating with HiddenLevers, First Rate is enabling wealth managers to be better stewards of their clients' investments," said Marshall Smith, Chief Products Officer at First Rate. "Today the ability to partner with best-in-class technology providers to leverage fully reconciled and accurate performance data and forward-looking risk attributes is pivotal to stewarding investor assets for wealth management firm."

Wealth Management Needs Business Intelligence

The HiddenLevers platform consists of institutional-grade risk analysis designed for portfolio and asset managers, but also offers an unparalleled visual experience that benefits client-facing advisors. The platform translates multi-variate stress testing and other risk analyses into a simple UX for financial advisors and end-clients to better understand portfolio strengths and vulnerabilities. Risk Monitor is a business intelligence dashboard especially for the wealth management C-suite designed to track risk across assets, clients, revenue, and profitability from a firm-wide view down to a single financial advisor's book of business.

As consolidation ramps up for both trust banks and RIAs, executive teams can rely on HiddenLevers to help manage growth and complexity in real time.

"Together, HiddenLevers and First Rate, are excited to chart new waters in the wealth management space," said David Ristau, Director of Business Development for HiddenLevers. "This integration showcases best-in-class wealth management solutions aligned with enterprise business intelligence just when the market needs it most."

About First Rate

First Rate exists to help wealth management companies grow and thrive as stewards of their clients' investments. Our reporting solutions help financial firms create absolute transparency while empowering investors to simplify and better understand their financial world.

Through First Rate's holistic view of engagement, we deliver adaptable and tailored solutions that sustain long-term relationships. With a proven track record including more than 25 years of experience, our relentless focus on meeting the diverse needs of our partners is unmatched in the industry.

We design the best technologies and foster superior client relationships, enabling our partners to prosper by providing similar successful – and enduring – relationships to investors. First Rate gives financial firms peace of mind by delivering consistent, accurate results that are designed to address the specific needs of their business – and their investors. Website: www.FirstRate.com

Website: www.FirstRate.com

Follow us: @FirstRatePerf

About HiddenLevers

HiddenLevers is a risk technology platform, providing next-level applications, analytics and economic research for the wealth management space. With nearly $500 billion in assets on its platform, HiddenLevers offers client-facing and home office solutions aimed at financial advisors, asset managers, compliance teams and corporate treasuries. The cloud-based platform includes a cutting-edge macro-scenario library, proposal generation, portfolio stress testing, model construction, and enterprise risk and revenue monitoring.

Website: www.hiddenlevers.com

Follow us: @HiddenLevers

Media Contact:

Alyssia Maluda

800.277.4830

217920@email4pr.com

SOURCE HiddenLevers

Related Links

http://www.FirstRate.com

