First Real Betis Soccer Academy in the US Prepares to Kickoff

PHOENIX, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Betis Academy Arizona excitedly announces its official Grand Opening on March 26th. The initial Grand Opening Kickoff opening event will take place at 12:00pm at Friendship Park in Avondale, AZ and this fun-filled event is free to the public. The owners, staff, and coaches of the new academy will be in attendance at this event as well as representatives from Real Betis Balompié; the affiliate professional soccer team from Seville, Spain. The team is excited to share with the community the progressive developmental mission of Betis Academy Arizona and benefits to athletes that train with them. In addition to the meet and greet, there will be scrimmages and games for soccer athletes, conducted by our professionally trained and certified coaches. Registration of athletes for training sessions and competitive team tryouts will be available, also the chance to win prizes through raffle drawings of premiere items and Real Betis Balompié gear.

The Betis Academy Arizona owners Nuria Berro & Mike Mills at Real Betis' Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville, Spain. The Betis Academy Arizona owners Nuria Berro & Mike Mills in Real Betis' newsroom in Seville, Spain.

Later that evening, the Academy will be hosting an exclusive and formal invite-only Gala to celebrate the opening of the Academy with sponsors, community leaders, partners, Real Betis Balompié representatives, and other supporters of the Academy. The Gala's theme is "A Night in Spain" and will feature tapas, traditional Spanish entrees and a Flamenco show for entertainment while providing all that attend an in-depth introduction of the Academy. The Gala will take place at The Jackrabbit House in Buckeye, AZ at 6:30pm.

"We're truly excited about our Kickoff event at Friendship Park and being able to introduce our high level team, benefits, and overall direction of the Academy. With the support of Betis along with the experience and contacts of our coaches, we're able to provide an exciting soccer experience to the youth unlike anything seen in Arizona!" states Mike Mills, co-owner of Betis Academy Arizona. "Our Gala event will be a continuation of Real Betis Balompié and our Academy's introduction to Arizona. We will serve paella, tapas, and will have traditional Spanish entertainment, Flamenco. It will truly feel like a 'Night in Spain'" adds Nuria Berro, co-owner of the Academy. Betis Academy Arizona is looking forward to the Grand Opening event in March. "If anyone would like to secure a ticket to our Gala, or receive more information about our kickoff event, please don't hesitate to reach out" Berro adds.

About Betis Academy Arizona

Betis Academy Arizona is the first and only soccer academy for boys and girls associated with Real Betis Balompié in the United States. Real Betis is a professional soccer team based in Seville, Spain that plays in the First Division and UEFA League. Betis' soccer methodologies and values have allowed them to become a highly competitive and successful team in Europe and will now bring those same trainings and techniques to the United States through Betis Academy Arizona. The Academy will focus on the development of boys and girls aged 5-18, athletes will achieve maximum development by utilizing established European methodologies to construct customized training plans that will assist in progressing their successful growth as soccer athletes and develop successful men and women.

If interested in more information about Betis Academy Arizona or our upcoming grand opening events, visit www.betisacademyaz.com

